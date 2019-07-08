Helping Paws of Southern Minnesota presents to the Kiwanis Club of Owatonna

OWATONNA — Kathy Lindekugel of Helping Paws of Southern Minnesota, a local non-profit, spoke recently to the Kiwanis Club of Owatonna. She was welcomed Kiwanis president Dean Kirchner.
Helping Paws seeks to control the feral cat population in the county through a trap/neuter/return program. Uncontrolled, one feral cat each year may generate 48 cats that can significantly impact the bird population and spread disease. This fledgling organization works with Steele County Animal Control and local citizens to trap, spay or neuter and return the cats to owners or find foster homes. Each cat is then ear marked by attending veterinarians to indicate its status.
The local Kiwanis Club is part of Kiwanis International, a service club that focuses on community needs, especially related to young children and youth. They meet Wednesdays at noon at SpareTime Entertainment, 333, 18th St. SE, Owatonna.