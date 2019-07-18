TAMPA — Big Brothers Big Sisters of America recognized three exceptional local agencies on June 27 during its Annual National Conference in Charlotte, North Carolina. These agencies have demonstrated outstanding leadership and have increased the number of children they serve in their communities. They have also all made key strategic decisions that have allowed them to innovate and grow over the past year.
They were selected based on growth in the number of children served, quality and length of mentoring matches, and increased revenues, which ensure the agency can continue to grow and serve more children.
“In all 50 states, local Big Brothers Big Sisters agencies are strengthening their communities through mentorship, but these agencies have truly excelled in providing quality services and growing their reach,” said Pam Iorio, President and CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America. “These agencies are helping thousands of children reach their full potential.”
At the conference, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Minnesota in Owatonna was named Small-Mid Agency of the Year.
“We are honored and truly humbled to accept this award for the second year in a row,” says Michelle Redman, Executive Director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Minnesota. “This award is not only a testament to the wonderful work our volunteers and staff, but also to the outstanding communities we serve. What Big Brothers Big Sisters does is urgent and important. Together, we are all defenders of potential.”