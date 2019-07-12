Summer brings many opportunities to fuel your mind, body and spirit. Warm weather and fewer schedules offer time to embrace the essence of summer. We all have our favorite memories of longer days, relaxed rhythms and time spent with friends and family.
Summer is a time to enjoy planting and cultivating vegetable and flower gardens. Witnessing the show of flowers that burst with color and fragrance. Some of us can go to the beach, hike a mountain or forest trail. Children have less schedule and more opportunity to play with friends or go to camp.
How will you embrace this season? Summer is the perfect time to look within and tune up your healing connection to the energy source of sunlight and nature. Here are some ideas you might try to take in the bounty of the season:
1. Get outside
As a child my parents always encouraged us kids to “get outside”. Yes sometimes it was to get out from under foot but more so to release energy, explore the world and experiment with our environment. Step away from the television and move into the present. Getting outside offers you time to move your body, soak up the sun and reflect on the wonders of nature. After a long day at work being outside helps to clear the mind, release negative energy and refuel you. Longer days and cool evenings are a wonderful time for walks and outdoor play with children. Its fun to see families together pushing strollers and monitoring a child on training wheels go down the street on a summer evening.
2. Get wet
So many sweet summer memories are connected to water — swimming, boating, hiking beside a creek, rafting on a mighty river or gently paddling in a kayak on a quiet lake. Summer vacations “up north” to fish and feel the cool refreshing waters or a speed boat ride feeling the spray on our face. Water is essential to life and offers beautiful sounds of calming therapy. Just being around water can help clear your mind and restores and lift your spirits. Water reminds us of our human condition, always moving and changing yet resilient.
3. Get to your Farmer’s Markets
There is no better time to nurture your body than with local summer fruits and vegetables. Your body thrives on fresh ripe food and seasonal recipes. Farmers markets help connect the community. There are at least three markets here in Steele County. If you can’t make it to the Farmer’s Market in downtown Owatonna on Saturday mornings, or to the Medford Farmer’s Market at the Outlet Center on Sundays, or maybe you just need to visit a market in the evenings, this is good news. The North Market is open on Tuesdays, at Grace Baptist Church from 4-7 pm. There you can meet your friends and neighbors and appreciate the energy and process of bringing food to the table. Children can help choose the produce and experiment with help preparing meals that bring families together.
4. Get together with family
Holidays with family are important but many would agree that some of the best memories we make together are made in the summer. Whether you are spending quality time with family or friends, the possibilities for fun are endless. Family reunions can be pot luck in park or your back yard. Weddings abound in the summer and offer a time of joy to be shared. It might take some planning to organize large groups but impromptu weekend adventures to a park or resort can provide relaxed time together that will be treasured forever. Children grow quickly, schedules become demanding of our energy and time. Summer is the perfect time to reconnect and nurture relationships.
5. Get in touch with your inner self
Take advantage of time alone in the fresh air and be mindful of your thoughts and needs. Read a good book or investigate a new hobby. Take advantage of an adventure alone or with family and friends. Plan time to relax, ponder life and breathe. Health comes from all the things we do to promote our well being. Whether you are seeking an adventure or crave more connection with nature and loved ones, take advantage of this precious summer season and embrace its gifts.