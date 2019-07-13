Simple, good, and usually greeted happily by diners of all ages. This recipe does take a bit of work. It is enough for about four people and can be easily multiplied for more.
2 chicken breasts, boneless and skinless
1 cup seasoned crumbs
1 cup milk
• Flatten the chicken breasts to about 1/4 an inch thick. Trim is necessary, then slice the meat in to strips about an inch wide.
• Take some seasoned salad croutons and grind them up.
• Pat the meat dry. Put the milk in a pie pan and then dip a meat strip in the milk, shaking off the excess. Coat the strips with the crumbs. Place the prepared strips in a single layer on a platter or cooking sheets and refrigerate.
• When ready to cook the strips, heat up the oven to 350 degrees. Place the strips in a singe layer and bake for 15 minutes. Remove the baking pan, flip the strips, and then continue to bake for another 15 minutes. Check their temperature, at least 165 degrees, to make sure they are cooked thoroughly. For baking, I like to use a rimmed baking sheet with a wire cooling rack that sits about 1/2 inch high. I place the strips on the rack and don’t have to turn them over.
It’s best to serve them hot. To give them other flavors, use a BBQ sauce for dipping or any salad dressing you may like.