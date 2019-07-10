GRAND FORKS — The following local students have been named to the University of North Dakota dean's list and president's roll of honor list for the spring 2019 semester:
Carter Millam (president's list) of Blooming Prairie.
Bayley Cook (president's list) and Jade Schroeder (dean's list) of Faribault.
The Dean’s List comprises students whose grade point average are in the top 15 percent of the enrollment in each of the University's degree granting colleges and schools. A student must have completed no fewer than 12 semester hours of academic work for the semester, of which eight or more hours must be graded work rather than "satisfactory/unsatisfactory."
To qualify for the UND President's Roll of Honor, a student must have an overall cumulative grade point average of 3.80 or higher. The student must also have earned a minimum of 30 semester hours and have completed a minimum of 12 hours at the close of the semester, eight of which must be for traditional letter grades.