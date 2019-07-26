MANKATO — The following local students have been named to the Academic High Honor and Honor lists (Dean's lists) for the past spring semester at Minnesota State University, Mankato:
Shauna Christiansen (High Honor), Lindsey Schiefert (High Honor), and Abby Wayne (Honor List) of Blooming Prairie.
Hunter Welch (Honor List) and Kyle Welch (Honor List) of Claremont.
Jared Johnson (Honor List), Kelsey Kosberg (Honor List), Mateya Nagel (Honor List), Kristin Smith (High Honor) of Dodge Center.
Brianna Anderson (High Honor), Emily Crabtree (Honor List), Katelyn Crabtree (Honor List), Jorey Fischer (Honor List) and Natalia Galindo (Honor List) of Ellendale.
Cassandra Borwege (High Honor), Nicholas Brown (Honor List), Brooke Crosby (Honor List), Ashley Gilbertson (High Honor), Owen Koslosky (Honor List), Stephanie Merritt (Honor List), Callie Nagel (Honor List) and Arianna Olson (Honor List) of of Medford.
Lucas Arndt (Honor List), Larissa Blong (Honor List), Jenna Bogen (Honor List), Erik Borchert (High Honor), Daniel Boubin (High Honor), Nicholas Burr (Honor List), Emily Buryska (Honor List), Bobbi Fisher (Honor List), Patrick Flynn (Honor List), Valeria Garcia Tiza (Honor List), Ashley Intress (Honor List), Jordan Julian (High Honor), Kaitlyn Kenow (High Honor), Krista Kniefel (Honor List), Robert Kniefel (Honor List), Bailey Kruesel (High Honor), Allison Lovejoy (Honor List), Brandon Moen (Honor List), Noah Moore (Honor List), Mallory Olson (Honor List), Mariam Omar (Honor List), Suad Omar (Honor List), Aldin Osland (High Honor), Mariam Osman (Honor List), Kassidy Schelling (Honor List), Olivia Schmidt (Honor List), Madison Thurnau (High Honor) and Ashley Ulman (High Honor) of Owatonna.
Among 3,140 students, a total of 829 students qualified for the High Honor List by achieving a 4.0 straight "A" average, while 2,311 students earned a 3.5 to 3.99 average to qualify for the Honor List.
To qualify for academic honors, undergraduate students must be enrolled for at least 12 credit hours for the semester.