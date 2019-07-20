Yes, it’s picnic time! Picnic time is especially fun in and about Owatonna with all the nice parks and playgrounds. So bag up some sandwiches, cookies and cool drinks and enjoy the outdoors.
Here is a selection of my favorites from today and a couple from a cook book over 100 years old.
Popular choice #1: BLT
There is a debate on what is best, plain or toasted bread.
Bread
Ripe, meaty tomato, sliced
Butter lettuce leaves
Smoky bacon, crisped
Mayonnaise
Lay the tomato slices on a doubled paper towel to wick away excess moisture. Slather one side of the bread with the mayo, then pile on the tomato, lettuce and bacon.
Something exotic
How exotic can a sandwich be? Here’s one easily put together with simple ingredients.
French bread baguette
Fresh asparagus, cooked but still crisp
Creamy brie
Thinly slice the baguette across and spread one side with brie and top that with asparagus. Close it up, eat and enjoy. It can be heated or served at room temperature.
Simple salad sandwich
This sandwich makes a good tea time sandwich and features a variety of salad fillings. This sandwich collection is best made on sliced and buttered white bread.
4-5 ounces of a ground or chopped hard-boiled egg, canned tuna, salmon, ham or chicken.
1/4 cup celery, finely chopped
1 tablespoon red onion, finely chopped
1 tablespoon sweet or dill pickle relish
Butter lettuce leaves
Mayonnaise
It’s simple, just mix everything with enough mayo to hold it all together. Spread some on the buttered bread, topping with a lettuce leaf. Eat and enjoy!
Deli delight
Just different enough to delight the picnickers.
English muffin, sliced
Deli sliced roast turkey
Fresh spinach leaves
Honey mustard
Pile on the turkey and top with spinach. Slather one side of the split muffin with the mustard. Close it up and warm it up if you like.
Honey Mustard
1/4 cup prepared mustard
1 tablespoon honey
mix well and refrigerate until ready to be used.