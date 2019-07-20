Yes, it’s picnic time! Picnic time is especially fun in and about Owatonna with all the nice parks and playgrounds. So bag up some sandwiches, cookies and cool drinks and enjoy the outdoors.

Here is a selection of my favorites from today and a couple from a cook book over 100 years old.

Popular choice #1: BLT

There is a debate on what is best, plain or toasted bread.

Bread

Ripe, meaty tomato, sliced

Butter lettuce leaves

Smoky bacon, crisped

Mayonnaise

Lay the tomato slices on a doubled paper towel to wick away excess moisture. Slather one side of the bread with the mayo, then pile on the tomato, lettuce and bacon.

Something exotic

How exotic can a sandwich be? Here’s one easily put together with simple ingredients.

French bread baguette

Fresh asparagus, cooked but still crisp

Creamy brie

Thinly slice the baguette across and spread one side with brie and top that with asparagus. Close it up, eat and enjoy. It can be heated or served at room temperature.

Simple salad sandwich

This sandwich makes a good tea time sandwich and features a variety of salad fillings. This sandwich collection is best made on sliced and buttered white bread.

4-5 ounces of a ground or chopped hard-boiled egg, canned tuna, salmon, ham or chicken.

1/4 cup celery, finely chopped

1 tablespoon red onion, finely chopped

1 tablespoon sweet or dill pickle relish

Butter lettuce leaves

Mayonnaise

It’s simple, just mix everything with enough mayo to hold it all together. Spread some on the buttered bread, topping with a lettuce leaf. Eat and enjoy!

Deli delight

Just different enough to delight the picnickers.

English muffin, sliced

Deli sliced roast turkey

Fresh spinach leaves

Honey mustard

Pile on the turkey and top with spinach. Slather one side of the split muffin with the mustard. Close it up and warm it up if you like.

Honey Mustard

1/4 cup prepared mustard

1 tablespoon honey

mix well and refrigerate until ready to be used.

H. Peter Baxter of Owatonna has been cooking, baking and frying for various breakfasts brunches and dinners for many years. He writes: “During the past dozen years I have prepared and served over 400 meals for churches and special events from 18 to 120 persons. Further. I devoted two years as chef for the Hidden Creek Golf Club, and eight years as baker for the defunct Custom Coffee.

“In years past I have attended numerous cooking classes including the six week American Heat Association cooking school and years of the Kayler seminars. In the late ‘90s we published our cookbook ... The North Forum Cookbook. A few years ago I was certified by the Minnesota Department of Health as a Safe Food Handling Manager.

Load comments