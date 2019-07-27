Two downtown businesses are observing a 100th anniversary, Kottke Jewelers and Costas Candies and Restaurant. Joining them in a 100th year observance is the Owatonna Country Club which is holding a number of events for members during the year. The story of the beginning of this marvelous golf facility is fascinating. M.C. Stevenson who was a longtime member of the OCC and served as club historian, wrote a story of how it all began. I share that story with you this week.
1919 Founders
In May, 1919, a small group of golf enthusiasts met to organize the Owatonna Country Club. These original club founders included President, C. I. Buxton, Vice President, Clifford Demon, Secretary, C.A. Tincher, and Treasurer, Adeline Partridge. Other founding board members (or Governors as they were called) included Max Andrews, Sid Kinyon. W.H. Kelly, Anton Seykora and E.K. Whiting.
From day one, the Owatonna Country Club has received support from local industry. In the early days, help and support came from the larger employers of the community such as Federated Insurance, Owatonna Tool, Jostens, Owatonna Canning Co., as well as a number of smaller companies.
No history of the OCC would be complete without acknowledging Federated Insurance and the Buxton family. C.I. Buxton, longtime CEO of Federated was the first president of the Country Club. His son, John Buxton, also a Federated CEO for many years, acted as golf course or greens committee chair for over 40 years! He spent almost every day during the golf season supervising the operation of the course. He worked long and hard to see that the golf course operation was a good one and that Club employees were properly rewarded. As a result during his lifetime, the Owatonna course achieved a level of excellence known throughout the state.
Following C.I and John, Chuck Buxton, third generation CEO of Federated Ins., was a vital force in the Club’s growth and the addition of its total offerings to members. At every juncture of the club growth, Federated has been there with financial help.
The Club had 135 members that first year, with dues at $25.00 for families, single men $15,00 and single women $10.00. Applications were being received from surrounding towns. A swimming place along the river was being discussed.
The Club stayed within its $2,000 budget and was off to a successful start. The original course consisted of nine holes. Later, in about 1975, work began to expand the course to 18 holes. The entire 18-hole course was opened for play in July of 2004, completing the mission of saving the Owatonna Country Club. In less than three years, the old clubhouse was demolished, the new club house was planned and constructed, a new pool cabana was built and flood proofing the golf course was completed. Construction of the new clubhouse continued through 2002. The new clubhouse and pool cabana were completed in 2003, as the new turf was established on the flood proofed golf course
2001 Founders
In the summer of 2001, the Owatonna Country Club was at a crossroads. Frequent flooding of the Straight River resulted in no golf for weeks at a time, not only denying members’ use of the course but the high and standing water also deprived the club of event revenue. In 2000 the membership voted down by a 2 to l margin a plan to replace the original club house which was in need of major renovation with a new state-of-the-art facility. The local bank which had financed accumulated losses called the $1.5 million note. That was on September 11, 2001.
Long time members Jerry Deetz, Denny Meillier and Mark Brindmore responded to the grave financial situation vowing to save the Owatonna Country Club and continue the legacy of past members who established and grew the Club.
It was estimated that $4 million would be needed to retire the debt, address the flooding issue and replace the club house. If Deetz and company could raise $2 million, Federated pledged to match that amount to reach the $4 million needed.
Keystone investors
The Keystone Investors Group was created and within a short time raised the $2 million. Jerry and Carol Deetz, Kennard and Jean Kaplan, Chad and Karen Lange, Carol and Elsie Nelson and Jerry and Sonja Wenger contributed $325,000 per family in addition to $325,000 from Wells Fargo Bank. With the $2 million Keystone Group and the Federated match of $2 million, the OCC Founder’s Group was officially organized on December 15, 2001.
Membership responds
What about the membership? Would they respond? Indeed they did! Contributing substantial cash and in-kind contributions were Norma Buxton, Dale Hursh, Tim Blum ad Kelly Waterbury, Denny and Jacque Meillier, Bill and Sabnra Otteson, Steeve and Julia Deetz, Grant and Lori Heslep. Another 112 members provided $521,000 through investments of $5,000 and $10,000 dollars.
Mark Brindmore and Mike Odens were key contributors to the new OCC. Mark pulled the many moving parts of demolition, planning and construction together and provided construction management services as well as making presentation of the Keystone Group’s vision to the membership and local community. Mike oversaw the entire reo9rganization of the new entity, including legal, financial and initial operations.
Other members provided significant in-kind services. Carol Nelson developed the concept for the course flood proofing; Tim Blum contributed the stone retaining wall and labor; Alexander Lumber provided structural drawings and substantial contractor discounts and Cybex provided deep discounts to outfit the new exercise facility. Numerous business’s and individuals also delivered a variety of kin-kind products and services including Pete Ostlund, Tom Christenson, Steve Deetz, Steve Just, Junior Malo, Kein Malo, Josh Meillier, Gerald Redman, Rebecca Somers and Craig Zeise.
Goodbye to the old, in with the new
With funding and strong membership commitment, things moved quickly. In December, 2001, the old clubhouse was burned to the ground in a controlled training exercise of local fire departments. January, 2002, proved to be warmer than customary and provided an opportunity to pour footings for the new clubhouse. Construction of the new clubhouse continued through 2002 and again Mother Nature provided an assist with a particularly dry fall as work began on the flood proofing.
The new clubhouse and pool cabana were completed in 2003, as the new turf was established on the flood proof golf course.
In July, 2004, the entire 18 holes of the new course were opened for play, completing the mission of saving the Owatonna Country Club. In less than three years, the old clubhouse was demolished, the new club house was planned and constructed, a new pool cabana was built and flood proofing the golf course was completed.
Club managers
I was not able to come up with a complete list of managers that serviced the OCC., but I remember names such as Jim Thurnau, Jim Wagner, Roger VanEman, Melinda Paffrath, and Bob Howell. Howell managed for 15 years. Dan Jacott is the current manager.
Membership numbers
In 1919 there were 135 total members of the OCC. Today there are 527 including 281 golf, 70 social, 56 dining and 120 pool memberships. In the “good old days” a lot of entertainment was provided for members which has dwindled today. Jules Herman’s orchestra were frequently hired for dances. The Turkey River All Stars also provided Dixieland nights.
Men’s and women’s champions
It was interesting to me go to back as far as 1954 and see the names of the men’s champions at the Country Club. The list was provided to me by current manager Dan Jacott. Here is a listing:
1954: Ferris Jones, 1955: Jim Birdsall, 1956: Marlin Wallace, 1957 and 1958: Stan Johnson, 1959: Marlin Wallace, 1960: Jack Ebeling, 1961: Ferris Jones, 1962 and 1963: Fred Heiseke, 1964: Dick Black, 1965: Jack Ebeling, 1966: Don Pepper, 1967 and 1968: Fred Heiseke, 1969 and 1970: Frank Lewis, 1971 and 1972: Fred Heiseke, 1973: Robert Miller, 1974: Bill Otteson, 1975 and 1976: Pete Deem, 1977: Fred Heiseke, 1978: John Johnson, 1979: Fred Heiseke, 1980: Dave Hinsverk, 1981: Carl Peterson, 1982: Tom Freeburg, 1983 through 1986: Mark Rodde, 1987: Fred Heiseke, 1988: Mark Rodde, 1989: Dave Cameron, 1990: Scott Kostelecky, 1991: Dave Carothers, 1992: Dave Cameron, 1993: Tim O’Connor, 1994 and 1995: Dave Cameron, 1996: Lynn Toenges, 1997: Dave Cameron, 1998: Brad Bloomenrader, 1999: Tim O’Connor, 2000: Tom Freeburg, 2001: Mark Rodde, 2002: Tom Freeburg, 2003: Dave Cameron, 2004: No name given, 2005: Tim O’Connor, 2006: Cory Schultz, 2009: Brad Bloomenrader, 2010: Cory Schultz 2011: Tim Holland, 2012 and 2013: Chad Hacker, 2014: Tanner Grimmius, 2015: Cory Schultz, 2016 and 2017: 2016 and 2017: Chad Hacker, 2018: Wes Dickhaus
Women’s champions were included beginning in 2006 through 2016. Sue Erickson and Sophie Hill shared the championships.
A beautiful piece of history greets Torey’s guests
If you enter Torey’s Restaurant downtown down at the back entrance you will see a beautiful room divider mounted on the wall as you enter. This is a room divider that was in the home of John and Blanche Mullenmaster where it greeted guests at their home for 40 years. The piece includes leaded stained glass and black walnut which was grown on their own property. It not continues to welcome guests at Torey’s.
Night to Unite coming
You are invited to join neighbors across Owatonna on Tuesday, August 6, for the annual Minnesota Night to Unite celebration, formerly recognized as National Night Out. Night to Unite, a program of the Minnesota Crime Prevention Association is designed to (1) Heighten crime and drug prevention awareness; (2) Generate support for, and participation in, local anticrime efforts; (3) Strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships and (40 Send a message to criminals letting them know neighborhoods are organized and fighting back.
The Owatonna Police Department encourages you to participate in this great celebration of community, crime prevention and strong police/community relationships. For more information and/or registration, contact Pamela Roberts at 507-774-7200 or through the website at http:ci.owatonna.mn.us/police. Registration deadline is this Friday, August 2.
Back in musical time
I invite you to re-live the sounds of the big band era of the 30’s and 40’s by tuning in to my show featuring the music of the big bands on KRFO Sundays at 8:15 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. We spin the records that re-live those great times when the big bands were a major entertainment venue. Some of them even performed at the Monterey Ballroom in Owatonna.
Tidbits
The annual Litomysl Summer Festival will be held at the St. Isadore Church grounds tomorrow beginning with a polka Mass at 10 a.m. Lot of music, food and other activities for all.
The OHS and Marian High School classes of 1974 invite classmates and guests to the 45th reunion on Friday, August 16, at Mineral Springs Park main pavilion starting at 5 p.m. This will be an informal reunion. A light meal will be offered. BYOB, no glass containers in the park. Contact the class at owatonna1974@gmail.com. Find the class on Facebook at Owatonna Class of 1974 or by mail at 7 Augusta Place, Owatonna, Minn. 55060.
JRD and the Big Mistake featuring Marty Lestock on pedal steel guitar will perform in the green space at 215 North Cedar this Thursday, August 1 at 5:00 p.m. The Arizona Territorial Band will perform in Central Park that night at 7:00.
Joke of the week
Golden Oldie: “I feel like my body has gotten totally out of shape, so I got my doctors permission to join a fitness club and start exercising. I decided to take an aerobics class for seniors. I bent, twisted, jumped up and down and perspired for an hour But, by the time I got my leotards on, the class was over!”
And finally: A man was telling his neighbor, “I just bought a new hearing aid. It cost me four thousand dollars. It’s state of the art! It’s perfect!” “Really?” answered the neighbor. “What kind is it?” “Twelve thirty.”