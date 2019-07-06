TODD HALE: Homemade food, coffee, donuts — Selvik's Cafe was a North Cedar institution

At one time, there were three restaurants in the 300 block of North Cedar. The Rolling Star Cafe was located on the corner of Cedar and Pearl, Ev’s Kitchen was located at Cedar and Rose and Selvik’s Café was located in the middle of the block. Selvik’s became a north Cedar institution, run by Dick and Ruth Selvik for 19 years from 1949-1968. Their home-made donuts were made daily by Dick. Rarely did one enter the café and not find one or both of the Selvik’s tending to their customers on a personal basis.
Dick Selvik grew up on a farm located southwest of Meriden. When I interviewed him, he told me, “My dad died at 43 and I was left on the small farm with my mother. I really couldn’t see myself farming for a living. For a while I sold washing machines door to door for Andy Torgerson. Somehow I heard that Och’s Café on North Cedar was for sale and that’s how it all started.”
Ruth was the daughter of Rudy and Martha Chmelik who lived east of Faribault. In all there were 12 Chmelik children. Dick and Ruth met in the restaurant where Ruth was working for Ochs.
Dick and a neighbor friend, Russell “Bud” Bethke partnered and bought Och’s Café for $16,000. Dick said, “We soon found out that the café didn’t provide enough profit for both of us to survive so I bought Bud out.”
Not only did Selvik’s serve food, but they rented out rooms on the second floor. Grandma Hilde Selvik lived there and supervised the rental of 12 rooms in addition to her duties as a nurse at Pillsbury College. Eventually she began helping out at the restaurant, running the cash register.
Remember some of the familiar employees one would find working at Selviks? Among them were Madeline Minter, Leora Grunklee and Elsie McCormick. It was Dick’s job to make the donuts each day. I can remember coming in and seeing the donuts with multi-colored frostings just waiting for the picking. Dick told me that originally they sold donuts for a nickel apiece and 55 cents a dozen. We decided to offer our donuts at the Steele County fair and the first year we sold 2,200 dozen.
Later Selvik’s offered the catering business. Dick said, “We catered a lot of events at the Owatonna Country Club and catered to every park in town during summer events. We had a booth in the dairy building for many years.”
Coffee time
Coffee time for the North Cedar business folks was a daily routine at Selvik’s. Dick said, “We had a ton of business folks who came in every day, especially those in the 300 block of North Cedar. Daily we’d see the likes of George Dawes (Dawes Hardware), George Olson (Olson Floor Covering), Bill Ringhofer (Ringhofer Meats), Frank Gorman (Gorman Cleaners), Don Reigel and Ev Slezak (Photo News), Irving Nass, Bill Klemmer and Frank Wanous (George A Klemmer and Son), Eddie McCarthy and Merlin Gasner (Gasner and Mac Plumbing). Frank Gorman never had coffee at his cleaning shop, he just came across the street to Selvik’s. Dick Selvik said that one day he kept track of the number of times Frank crossed Cedar and come to the café. It totaled 20 times! Frank would split his time between Selvik’s and Ev’s Kitchen. He kept a running total of the number of times he crossed Cedar Avenue without being hit!
Dick and Ruth eventually decided to raise the price of a cup of coffee from a nickel to a dime. “Some customers left us because of that, never to come back,” Dick chuckled.
The Selvik kids
The Selvik kids, Rick, Tim and Dean, grew up playing on North Cedar and in the alley next to the café. Rick said, “Cedar Street was our playground. We would ride our tricycles to the corner of Cedar and Pearl and then to the other way to Rose. We would get to know the residents of the rooming house upstairs. Some of those folks were really down and out. It was a motivator for me and my brothers to go to college and make something of our lives. Dean was killed in an accident in 2006. Last I heard Rick lived in the Chicago area and Tim resided near Lake Mazaska.
Decision to close
It was in 1968 when Dick and Ruth decided to close the restaurant. Instead of selling it as a café, they auctioned the building off.
Cruising down North Cedar
Remember the days when Owatonna was the hot spot for cruisers during the summer? Lines of cars traveling at five mph traveled north from Central Park to Front Street, then turned around and headed back the other way. Cars from neighboring towns came to Owatonna to join the cruisers. The line of cars made it hard to cross Cedar from the side streets. Horns would honk, people would yell to friends. Cedar Ave. merchants complained to the city council that the cruisers affected their business. Customers would park, and then because of the long lines of cars, they couldn’t back out of their parking space. The council finally ordered the police department to crack down on the cruising which eventually led to it ending altogether.
Sling shot days at George Meixners
It’s been decades since I’ve seen anyone using a sling shot. When I was a kid, all of my friends had their own sling shot. Most of them were “Whamo” brand. ‘’We’d use them to target shoot and to shoot at wild animals, although none of our shots did any damage. Several of my friends made sling shots from tree branches and rubber bands.
Did you know that we even had a local sling shot tournament here in Steele County? It took place on the George Meixner farm south of Owatonna. It was all part of the early fall threshing bee at the Meixner place. George and LaVonne loved to share old times of farming with his friends. George Ulrich and I were always invited and we annually taped our radio show at the event. I can still see George Meixner in his straw hat tossing bundles into the thresher and grinning from ear to ear as he witnessed those on hand enjoying the old days of farming.
Back to the sling shot tournament. There was one area in George’s back yard that was designated as the sling shot area. I can remember one year when someone brought a sling shot that was over a foot long! There was fierce competition and lots of laughs. The day always ended with a delicious barbecue and lots of companionship with the Meixner relatives and friends.
All who knew George were aware that he loved music and his concertina playing was one-of-a-kind. I called him a “sit down artist”, always playing his concertina sitting down. For years he played with the hilarious Country Farmhands. With George’s untimely death, he was never replaced and the band eventually broke up. I remember that George’s grave is appropriately marked with a special headstone carved in the shape of a concertina.
George’s death occurred suddenly when he experienced a heart attack. He deserved to live longer and bring joy to his friends and neighbors for many more years than he did. But, as with many of you who knew him, we will always cherish the times we had with him and remember the entertainment he provided.
Fair notes
The colorful 2019 Steele County Free Fair brochures are now at the fair office. If you want to send them to relatives or friends, stop by and pick up as many as you want. They will soon be distributed around town.
The fair program books, formerly known as the premium books, are now available at the fair office. You can also pick one up at the public libraries, the Chamber of Commerce, all Steele County banks and other various locations around town. The books have entry forms for all departments and an explanation of rules for all competitive departments.
Carnival ride Mega-Ride tickets will go on sale July 15. Cost remains the same as last year, $55.00 will entitle the holder to unlimited rides on the Gold Star Midway all fair week.
Fair dates are August 13-18 in Owatonna. “Summer Days, Carnival Lights”
OPD Explorers fund raiser
The Owatonna Police Explorers are fundraising for state competition where they will compete against other Explorer teams in law enforcement scenarios. They have now partnered with Buffalo Wild Wings Home Team Advantage. From now until December 31, whenever you dine at the Owatonna Buffalo Wild Wings, just tell your server you are supporting the Owatonna Police Explorers, also known in the program as Team K and ten percent of your bill will go towards supporting your police explorers.
An unsung hero
Congratulations to Andy Lerberg who was named this year’s “Unsung Hero” at the Ellendale Days celebration last weekend.
Gifts to the public schools
The Owatonna Public School Board recently accepted the following gifts to the Owatonna schools: $100 from Steele County Farm Bureau to OHS for Agriculture Day sponsored by the FFA; $250 from J.D. Companies to OHS for leadership events for Owatonna FFA; $50.00 from Straight River Sports and Fitness to ALC for downtown cleanup, and $50.00 from Einhaus, Mattison, Carver, Haberman, P.A. to ALC for downtown cleanup; $50.00 from Owatonna Granite and Monument for homecoming parade sponsorship.
Ninth Annual Weekend Out
Next weekend will be the Ninth Annual Weekend Out in Owatonna. Friday night, July 12, see a Movie in the Park at the Lincoln Soccer field. Movie begins at sunset. Saturday, July 13 the Diaper Dash/Toddler Trot Kids K will be held at Dartt’s Park at 9 a.m. A Cardboard Boat Regatta is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. at River Springs Water Park and a beach party will be held at Lake Kohlmeier. Sunday, July 14, a “Super Splash Special” at River Springs Water Park. Admission will be $2.50.
Arts Center happenings
There’s a heavy calendar of events at the Owatonna Arts Center as we move into July. A display of “Jackets and Shoes” of the late Sharon Stark will be on view all month. The Arts Center, in collaboration with the Allina Hospital will open the Summer/Fall Healing Arts Exhibition this month in celebration of the hospital’s 10th anniversary. The works of over 25 artists will be featured. The public is invited to meet the artists and view the exhibition next Tuesday, July 9 from 4:30-6:30 at the Owatonna Hospital.
Sunday, July 21, is the date set for the Arts Center annual “Secret Garden Tour”. The self-guided tour will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are $12.00 in advance and $15.00 the day of the event. Purchase tickets at the Arts Center or at Kottke Jewelers.
Sunday, July 14, at 2:00 p.m. you are invited to a concert by Luke Berkley, horn player at 7:00 p.m.
Saturday, July 27 you are invited to a piano concert by Brianne Ulrich, vocals by Caroline Nelson and India Enter, Cello.
Did you know?
Did you know that the majestic stained glass windows in the Performance Hall of the Arts Center were donated by Marianne Young, one of the Arts Center’s Founders? These windows came from the Methodist Church on Main Street which were saved from destruction when the church was razed in 1974.The Wenger Corporation mounted them in a frame on wheels in order to be able to move them within the room. In back of them is a fluorescent tube so that their beauty and also be enjoyed at night.
The grandfather clock in the Performance Hall was a gift of John Mullenmaster and the Mullenmaster children in memory of his wife, Blanche.
Joke of the week
The joke this week is a bit long, but worth reading. Lawyers should never ask a Georgia grandma a question if they aren’t prepared for an answer. In a trial, a Southern small-town prosecuting attorney called his first witness, a grandmotherly elderly woman to the stand. He approached her and asked, “Mrs. Jones, do you know me?” She responded, “Why yes, I do know you, Mr. Williams. I’ve known you since you were a boy and frankly, you’ve been a big disappointment to me. You lie, you cheat on your wife, and you manipulate people and talk about them behind their backs. You think you’re a big shot when you haven’t the brains to realize you’ll never amount to anything more than a two-bit paper pusher. Yes, I know you.”
The lawyer was stunned. Not knowing what else to do, he pointed across the room and asked, “Mrs. Jones, do you know the defense attorney?” She again replied, “Why yes, I do. I’ve known Mr. Bradley since he was a youngster, too. He’s lazy, bigoted and has a drinking problem. He can’t build a normal relationship with anyone, and in law practice is one of the worst in the entire state, not to mention he cheated on his wife with three different women. One of them was your wife. Yes, I know him.” The defense attorney nearly died!
The judge asked both counselors to approach the bench and, in a very quiet voice, said, “If either of you idiots asks her if she knows me, I’ll send you both to the electric chair!”