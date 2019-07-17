Trips
Mamma Mia! at Chanhassen Dinner Theater: Wednesday, July 24
It’s all sequins, spandex, and feather boas on a Greek island paradise! Get ready to have the time of your life with Mamma Mia! A daughter, planning her wedding, longs to discover the identity of her father. She brings three men from her mother’s secret past back to the Greek island they all visited 20 years ago. This sunny, funny tale is a guaranteed get-happy hit. The story– telling magic of ABBA’s timeless popular songs propel this delightful story of love, laughter and friendship. Departure from the West Hills Social Commons will be at 9:30 a.m. and a maximum of 52 guests will be allowed.
Treasure Island Resort and Casino Trip: Wednesday, Aug. 21
Join the trip to Treasure Island Resort and Casino. We will leave West Hills Social Commons at 9 a.m. and arrive at Treasure Island around 10:15 a.m. We will depart the casino around 2:30 p.m. All travelers will receive $15 of free slot play and a $3 food voucher. A maximum of 49 guests will be allowed (trip certificate winner drawn at 32) and the registration deadline is Aug. 16. Non-members can begin registering on Aug. 1. Cost is $25 for members or $40 for non-members and does not include the cost of the meal.
MN Twins Baseball: Aug. 24
Join Adult Leisure Pursuits as we take our annual trip to the Target Stadium for some Twins Baseball. We will watch the Minnesota Twin’s take on the Detroit Tigers. Departure from the West Hills Social Commons will be at 4 p.m. and the first pitch is at 6:10 p.m. A maximum of 35 guests will be allowed and all must be registered by Aug. 1. Non-members can begin registering on July 23. Cost is $54 for members or $69 for non-members.
Minnesota Harvest Apple Orchard and Worlds Largest Candy Store: Sept. 10
We will depart West Hills Social Commons at 10:45 a.m. and start the trip at the Minnesota Harvest Apple Orchard in Jordan, Minnesota. Lunch will be your choice of hot dog, brat, or hamburger, chips and a glass of cider. After lunch, guests will enjoy a train ride around the orchard as well as pick their own apples. We will then go on to the Wolds Largest Candy Store. A maximum of 55 guests will be allowed and all must be registered by Aug. 19. Non-members can begin registering on Aug. 1. Cost is $25 for members or $40 for non-members.
The Looney Lutherans in Young (ish) at Heart: Sept. 18
The Looney Lutherans are a trio of wacky gals who use music, comedy and help from the audience to share their tips for aging humorously in “Young (ish) at Heart”. This interactive comedy event includes the game show What’s in “Your Lunchbox?”, musical advice for dealing with those aches and pains, and creative tips for keeping fit, because jello isn’t the only thing that jiggles. Material is comedic and family friendly, and you don’t have to be Lutheran to love it! Getting older may be a “pain in the neck”, but laughter is good medicine. A buffet lunch of Dijon rosemary roasted pork loin, roasted red potatoes, and green bean almandine, variety of dinner rolls and butter, full soup and salad bar and dessert will be included. A maximum of 50 guests will be allowed and all must be registered by Aug. 27. Departure from the West Hills Social Commons will be at 10 a.m. Cost is $56 for members or $71 for non-members.
Padleford River Boat Cruise: Sept. 25
Hop on one of the riverboats for a scenic luncheon! Buffet includes BBQ chicken, pulled pork and buns, green chili corn bread, potato salad, seasonal fruit, potato chips, cookies and coffee. This will be a 2 hour boat ride. Departure from the West Hills Social Commons will be at 10 a.m. A maximum of 55 guests will be allowed and all must be registered by Sept. 17. Non-members can begin registering on Aug. 14. Cost is $46 for members or $61 for non-members.
Day Trippers; Bermuda Avenue Triangle: Sept. 26
Two middle-aged business women who are good friends want to keep an eye on their aging mothers, so they move their mothers into a shared senior condo in Las Vegas. On a trip to the casino, the mothers are saved from a mugger by a charming gambler who is short on cash. They allow him to stay on the couch in their living room, and the results are such that you’ll laugh yourself silly. It’s like Dean Martin meets LaVerne and Shirley. Departure from the West Hills Social Commons will be at 10:45 a.m. A maximum of 55 guests will be allowed and all must be registered by Sept. 17. Non-members can begin registering on Sept. 2. Cost is $50 for members or $65 for non-members and includes a meal.
Mystery Trip: Oct. 9
Are you willing to take a chance and see where our tour is going? This trip will consist of a tour and lunch. After lunch, we will stop on the way back for dessert. Lunch is included in the ticket price and will include a choice of either a Norwegian meatball dinner or chicken pot pie, as well as a choice of coffee, ice tea, lemonade, milk, canned Pepsi, diet Pepsi, or root beer. Please give your order the day you register. A maximum of 55 guests will be allowed and all must be registered by Sept. 25. Non-members can begin registering on Sept. 1. Cost is $28 for members or $43 for non-members. Departure from West Hills Social Commons will be at 8:15 a.m.
Programs
Pre-Planning Seminar
Have you thought about pre-planning your funeral or cremation services? Is it on your list of things to do but constantly gets pushed to the bottom? Do you have questions but aren’t sure where to start? April Paxton from Michaelson funeral home will be at West Hills Social Commons to help. She will be able to answer questions and assist you in getting your pre-planning process started. Light refreshments will be served. This seminar will be held on Monday, July 15 at 10 a.m. (register by July 11) and Monday, Sept. 16 at 10 a.m. (register by Sept. 12).
Senior Fraud
Are you interested in learning about Senior Fraud? Detective Christian Berg from Owatonna Police Department will be at West Hills Social Commons at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 17 to discuss identify theft and other common scams targeting elderly, such as grandparent scam or romance scams.
Decorate your own Birdhouse
Decorate a wooden birdhouse to take home on Wednesday, Aug. 7. Class begins at 10 a.m. Put your personal touch on the birdhouse for a charming addition to your patio, deck or backyard. Discover the perfect place for your birdhouse. Cost is $5 and all supplies will be provided. Registration deadline is July, 24.
Greeting Cards Group
The Recycled Greeting Cards group will be meeting the 2nd Monday of each Month from 1-3 p.m. at West Hills Social Commons. If you have interested in joining this group or have any questions, please contact the West Hills Social Commons.
Gift Shop Items
West Hills Social Commons has a gift shop that offers a wide variety of products made by our talented Adult Leisure Pursuit members. There are items such as quilts, recycled greeting cards, stitched kitchen towels and more. Stop by the gift shop and pick up a handcrafted gift for your next special occasion.
Table Tennis
The table tennis program will run at West Hills Social Commons on Wednesday’s from 12:30-2 p.m. ($1 per time). Any age can play the game, so don’t be afraid. Players of all abilities are welcome. Wear comfortable clothing. They are willing to teach any new players!
500 Club
Played on Friday, July 12, 2019. There were 22 players, 6 tables with 7 rounds each. First Place went to Fran Kubista with 4,620 points. Second Place went to Betty Mikeworth with 3,610 points. Third Place went to Jerry Czarnowski with 3,520 points. Fourth Place went to Roger Milbrath with 3,190 points. Fifth Place went to Bob Wencl with 2,940 points. Sixth Place went to Deb DeCoux with 2,910 points. “G” was the Fonzie Bear Winner. Fran Kubista made a 10 spade bid.
Cribbage
Last week it was Steve Britt that started strong with four wins and finished with a win and a leading score of 814/847 while also having top hand of 21. Sue Wencl was next at 803 and three wins while Ruth Boser and Lowell Larson finished tied for third at 801. Larson had the last five wins for the surge while Boser compiled four wins wining two in a row twice. Christ Minske won the drawing.
Book Club
Calling all avid readers. Adult Leisure Pursuits has a book club. Join the Book Worms at West Hills Social Commons to discuss the monthly book. The books of the month are available at the Owatonna Library. Call West Hills Social Commons with questions.
Bowling
Dawnlight Bowling Friday, July 12, 2019
Fifth Frame Strike Jackpot: Worth Gallentine
Pins Over Average:
Game 1: Greg Louis 193 (+14)
Game 2: Jerry Drevlow 224 (+31); Judy A. Johnson 170 (+25)
Game 3: Greg Louis 213 (+34); Rod Fletcher 215 (+31)
SerIes High: Greg Louis 602 (+65)
Split Conversions: Bob Pecore (3-6-7-10); Judy Drevlow (5-6-10); Mike Dettmer (4-5); Judy A. Johnson (3-10); Duane Bock (3-10)
HyVee Bowling Monday, July 15
High games: Jim Gasner 221 +63, Kathy Honsey 174 +36, Greg Posch 154 +31, Rod Fletcher 214 +30 and Rueben Ebeling 211 +54
Split Conversions: Willie Peterson 3-10, Greg Louis 3-10, Judy Johnson 2-7, Rueben Ebeling 3-7-10, Ev Pecore 3-10 and Mike Dettmer 2-5-7, 3-9-10 and 2-5-7
First, second and third place jackpot winners:
1st game Jim Harlicker and Bob Pecore tied for first and Janice Walker got third
2nd game Jim Gasner, Worth Gallentine and Kathy Honsey
3rd game: Rueben Ebeling, Becky Christenson and Ev Pecore
Billiards
The billiards players are always looking for new players to join the group. They meet on Tuesdays at 8 a.m. and Thursday’s at 1 p.m. You don’t have to be a pool shark to enjoy a game of billiards. Come on down and play a game or two. Both men and women are always welcome if you are a beginner, the players would be happy to teach you the game. Drop-in billiards is also available Monday-Friday when the building is open. Cost is $0.50 for 2 hours.
Bingo
Every Friday at 12:30 p.m. in the multipurpose room. All participants must be Adult Leisure Pursuit Members.
Senior Softball Schedule:
Tuesday, July 16 at Owatonna.
Tuesday, July 30 at Owatonna.
Golden Tones
Golden Tones is looking for any members who enjoy singing to give us a try. We are especially in need of men but would welcome anyone to join us. We do not do auditions and being able to read music is not a necessity. If you are interested, call Mary Carlson at 507-451-3100 or 507-213-3096
SeniorPlace Membership Scholarships
SeniorPlace Inc. sponsors scholarships for Adult Leisure Pursuits memberships for individuals in need. A confidential application form is available at West Hills Social Commons. Please complete the application form, submit it to the West Hills Social Commons Staff and then it will go to the upcoming SeniorPlace Inc. Board meeting for approval. If there are questions, contact Eric or a SeniorPlace Inc. board member.
Hy-Vee Senior Diner’s Club
We are excited to introduce a new dining option for seniors over the age of 60. Every day from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. and 4–7 p.m. at Hy-Vee seniors can select a meal from various options including Hickory House meat products, salad bar, soup and sandwich, pizza, or Chinese food. This program is intended to provide healthy and stimulating dining experiences for all senior citizens age 60 and better.
Prior enrollment is required for this program. You can enroll in person at Hy-Vee on the 2nd Monday of each month or the 4th Wednesday of each month from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. You can also enroll by contacting SEMCAC at (507)864-8243 or seniordinersclub@semcac.org.
AARP Smart Driver Classes
Thursday, July 18 at 12:30 p.m.
Tuesday, July 23 and Thursday, July 25 at 6 p.m.