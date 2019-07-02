July has changes in which planets can be seen in the sky. Mercury, Mars and Venus are lost in the Sun most of this month. However, Jupiter and Saturn become visible for nearly an entire night.
Bright yellowish Jupiter can be seen in the southeast above the constellation Scorpius in the early evening. Jupiter can be viewed with the naked eye or with binoculars or a telescope. With 7 or 10 power binoculars, some of its four bright moons that were discovered by Galileo can be seen in a straight line near the planet. Jupiter’s moons are easy to see with a small telescope. Since Venus isn’t visible right now, Jupiter is the brightest planet in the sky. Jupiter is near its maximum brightness and size during the first part of July.
Yellowish Saturn is visible all night this month to the left of the constellation Sagittarius. It takes a telescope to be able to view the gorgeous rings of Saturn. With the rings currently tilted open, it is well worth the effort to get a look at the planet and its rings. Saturn rises in the east in the early evening and sets in the west around sunrise. The very clearest views of the rings (or any planet) are when the planet is high in the sky.
July Sky Events
• July 5: The Earth is at its farthest distance from the Sun for 2019 at 94.5 million miles.
• July 5-6: In the evening sky, on the 5th, the Moon is to the right of the star Regulus in the constellation Leo the Lion. On the 6th the Moon is to the upper left of Regulus.
• July 8-9: In the evening sky, on the 8th, the Moon is very close to the star Porrima, also known as Gamma Virginis. On the 9th, the Moon is near the bright star Spica.
• July 12: In the early evening sky, the Moon forms a triangle with Jupiter on the left, the Moon to the upper right of Jupiter and the reddish star Antares between and below the Moon and Jupiter.
• July 13: In the evening sky, the Moon is to the left of Jupiter while the reddish star Antares is to the lower right of Jupiter.
• July 15-16: In the early evening sky on the 15th, the Moon is to the left of the teapot shaped constellation Sagittarius, with Saturn to the left of the Moon, but close to it. On the 16th, the Moon and Saturn are both to the left of the constellation Sagittarius but the Moon is much farther from Saturn than the previous night.
The Steele County Astronomical Society will present a slide show at the Rice Lake State Park Picnic Pavilion starting at 8:30 p.m. on July 6 followed by Public Viewing at the boat landing. Several club members will have telescopes available.