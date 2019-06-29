PARK AND REC: Enhancing your quality of life

The Owatonna Parks and Recreation’s mission statement states: The City of Owatonna Parks and Recreation Department provides a diverse system of green spaces, trails, facilities, programs and services to enhance the quality of life for the community. Enhancing your quality of life is what our mission comes down to. Spending time in nature has been proven to provide many benefits and improve your quality of life.
Here are just a couple of ways parks and green spaces enhance your life:
Improves your immune system: A single day trip to a park can increase natural killer cells which are critical for proper function of the immune system and also help eliminate tumors.
Reduces stress: Green spaces are associated with healthier cortisol levels which help control our stress response. If you’re feeling stressed, try taking a walk on one of the many Owatonna trails and enjoy the calming effects.
Improves mental health: High levels of green spaces have been linked to lower levels of anxiety, depression and stress.
Promotes physical activity and exercise by making it more enjoyable: Exercising outdoors provides more benefits than exercising indoors. Additionally, studies have found that the closer you are to green space, the more likely you are to be physically active.
Improve sleep: Being outdoors exposes you to natural light which controls your natural body rhythm and dictates your sleeping habits. A recent study found that urban dwellers living near green spaces reported healthier sleep habits.
Especially important for children: Spending time in nature teaches kids to learn their boundaries and how to be creative in solving problems. There are proven benefits for kids to spend time in nature, including increased test scores, reduced impact of ADHD and an enhancement of self-discipline and self-control.
These are just a couple ways nature improves your quality of life. The list goes on and on and the benefits of spending time in nature are being studied and documented more and more. Numerous books, articles and studies are being published regarding the benefits of spending time in nature. A recent study published by NewScientist states that spending just two hours per week in green spaces has been linked with people feeling healthier and happier. Your Owatonna parks, trails, facilities, programs, activities and events make it easy for you to get those two weekly hours of green time in and improve your quality of life.
Owatonna’s 9th Annual Weekend Out, July 12-14
Our annual Weekend Out is a great opportunity to get outdoors and enjoy the benefits of nature. All weekend long we’ll offer a Trails Challenge; walk, bike or run on your Owatonna trails and be entered into a drawing for prizes. Look for details on this challenge on our website and Facebook page. Take a look at what else we’ve got planned for this fun-filled weekend!
Friday Activities:
Movie in the Park, Lincoln Soccer Complex — Grab your blankets and lawn chairs, sit back and watch the movie The Sandlot under the stars! The movie will begin at sunset (approximately 8:45 – 9 p.m.), pre-movie activities will begin an hour before the movie. Play games on the newly repurposed tennis courts! Concessions will be available. Rain date is July 13.
Saturday Activities:
Diaper Dash/Toddler Trot/Kids K Trail Runs — Begins 9 a.m. at Dartts Park. Register at the park. Races are free and all participants who finish receive a prize. A child may register for more than one race, but will only receive one finishing prize. The Diaper Dash (crawling only) is a 10 foot course for 24 months or younger. The Toddler Trot is a 100-meter run for children ages 2-5 and the Kids K is a full K trail run for kids ages 4-12 that ends at Brooktree Clubhouse. Sponsored in part by Twin Cities in Motion
Card Board Boat Regatta — Begins at 10 a.m. at River Springs Water Park. The Cardboard Boat Regatta challenges amateur boat builders (youth and adult) to design, build and navigate boats made entirely of corrugated cardboard. The crafty cardboard creations then sail (or sink!) in River Springs Water Park Activity Pool as they compete for a variety of trophies. Spectators have just as much fun cheering on the courageous crews and soaking up the sun. Registration is required. For more information please see the Owatonna Parks and Recreation website!
Lake Kohlmier Beach Party — Join us Saturday, July 13 from 5-7 p.m. for a beach party at Lake Kohlmier. There will be activities and music. Food available for sale. Watch Park and Rec Facebook Page for more information.
Lake Kohlmier Rental Special — Noon to 7 p.m. at Lake Kohlmier. Looking to try out the new equipment down at Lake Kohlmier? This is your chance to glide through the waters at Lake Kohlmier with our Summer Weekend Out Special. Lakefront rentals will be discounted to only $3 per 1 hour rental! Come on out and take a Kayak, Canoe, Paddle board, paddle boat or Hydro Bike for a spin!
Sunday Activities:
Super Splash Special, All day at River Springs Water Park: $2.50 admission all day!
Thank you to 1st United Bank for sponsoring our Weekend Out!
Upcoming Events and Activities
• Rec on the Go – July 18 from 10–11 a.m. at Brown Park; July 25 from 1–2 p.m. at Owatonna Education Center; Aug. 1 from 3–4 p.m. at Willow Run Townhomes.
• 9th Annual Weekend Out – July 12-14 at various Owatonna parks.
• River Springs Duck Dash – July 21 at River Springs Water Park.
• Fall Youth Registration – Begins July 25th for Fall Swimming Lessons, Volleyball and Football.
• Adult Late Summer/Early Fall Programs: Currently taking registrations for Adult Kickball, Adult Softball and our new 5 on 5 on 5 Adult Softball Leagues. Registration deadline is July 25.
• Crazy Days – July 25-27 in downtown Owatonna. Come down on Friday for Rec on the Go, a bounce house in Central Park and our 3 on 3 Youth Basketball Tournament.
• Woofstock – Saturday, Aug. 24 from 10 a.m. to noon at Lake Chase Dog Park.
• Movie in the Park – Friday, Sept. 6 at Manthey Park. Look for a Facebook pole on our website for movie choice.