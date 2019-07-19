OWATONNA — The Steele County Free Fair offers some of the best free entertainment in Minnesota. There will be several new musical groups playing at the Fair Square plus some that haven’t been seen in a while.
Many of the bands include musicians from Steele County such as the Owatonna Community Band, which will be performing at 6 p.m. on Tuesday. Also on Tuesday will the reunion of the Fabulous Love Handles. The Deb Anthony Band will be kicking off the musical entertainment at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, the Dee Miller classical blues band at 5:30 p.m. and Walter’s Wheelhouse, with Janelle Marie Kendal from Blooming Prairie, to follow at 7:30 p.m. Thursday evening the Bad Tangerines will perform at 5:30 p.m. and the Whitesidewalls will close out the day at 8 p.m. The Riverbend Dutchmen will kick off the musical entertainment at noon on Friday. The Hootenanny Annies will follow at 2:45 p.m., Just Friends at 6 p.m., and the ever popular Blue Ringers will round out the day a 7:30 p.m. The Dan Stursa band will kick off Saturday’s entertainment at noon, Branded at 2:30 p.m. and Wreckless at 5:15 p.m. The Endless Summer band, out of Des Moines Iowa, will close out the day with some good old fifties/sixties music at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at 12:15 p.m. will be the Tai Kwon Do demonstration, Led Foot Larry will be performing at 1:15 p.m. and Mr. Peabody at 4 p.m. The fair square ends the day at 7:00 p.m. with the introduction of the Owatonna High School Cheerleaders and the Owatonna 2019 Football Team.
Entertainment schedules for all venues are available on the Steele County Free Fair website at scff.org, and at many stores and businesses throughout Steele County.