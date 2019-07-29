OWATONNA — The Steele County Free Fair is now accepting registrations for their various competitions held throughout the week of the fair. A number of opportunities exist including Photography, Culinary, Hobbies, Homemade Wine and Homemade Beer, Vegetables and many more. The deadlines to register for many of the departments is Aug. 1, so participants are encouraged to register soon.
The SCFF has made it very easy for participants to enter their products or projects. They can enter online at www.scff.org through the Exhibitor Guide tab or by simply completing an entry form and bringing it in to the fair office. Exhibitor Guide Catalogues are available at local banks, libraries and at the fair office.
Feel free to contact the fair office at 507-451-5305 Monday-Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. with any questions.