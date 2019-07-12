ROCHESTER — Local students Brayden Wachowiak of Owatonna was named to the dean's list at Rochester Institute of Technology for the 2019 Spring Semester. Wachowiak is in the game design and development program.
Local student named to Rochester Institute of Technology dean's list
