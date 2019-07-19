GRINNELL — Evan Wedler Holt has been named to the Grinnell College dean’s list for the 2019 spring semester.
Holt is one of 361 students honored for outstanding academic achievement by Grinnell College. The selective liberal arts college in Iowa is noted for its intellectually engaged students and its emphasis on faculty-mentored student research and the importance of social responsibility. To make the dean’s list, students must have a grade point average of 3.75 or above.
Holt is the child of Mr. Jonathan W. Holt and Mrs. Marla J. Holt of Owatonna.