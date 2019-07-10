Trips
Ives Auditorium Lush Country, July 18
Made up of Longtime Twin Cities Headliners as well as “Prairie Home Companion” alumni, Lush Country is an all-star band that plays the best country hits from the hi-fi era. Enjoy tunes from Patsy Cline to Willie Nelson and everyone in between, including favorites such as “Stand by Your Man”, “Crazy” and “Jolene”. Get your country fix with Lush Country! A Lunch buffet of BBQ chicken and Ribs, beer cheese mac, cornbread with maple butter, southern green beans, coleslaw and assorted desserts will be included. Departure from the West Hills Social Commons will be at 10:15 a.m. Cost is $58 for members or $73 for non-members. A maximum of 50 guests will be allowed and registration must be included by July 3.
Mamma Mia! at Chanhassen Dinner Theater: Wednesday, July 24
It’s all sequins, spandex, and feather boas on a Greek island paradise! Get ready to have the time of your life with Mamma Mia! A daughter, planning her wedding, longs to discover the identity of her father. She brings three men from her mother’s secret past back to the Greek island they all visited 20 years ago. This sunny, funny tale is a guaranteed get-happy hit. The story– telling magic of ABBA’s timeless popular songs propel this delightful story of love, laughter and friendship. Departure from the West Hills Social Commons will be at 9:30 a.m. and a maximum of 52 guests will be allowed.
Treasure Island Resort and Casino Trip: Wednesday, Aug. 21
Join the trip to Treasure Island Resort and Casino. We will leave West Hills Social Commons at 9 a.m. and arrive at Treasure Island around 10:15 a.m. We will depart the casino around 2:30 p.m. All travelers will receive $15 of free slot play and a $3 food voucher. A maximum of 49 guests will be allowed (trip certificate winner drawn at 32) and the registration deadline is Aug. 16. Non-members can begin registering on Aug. 1. Cost is $25 for members or $40 for non-members and does not include the cost of the meal.
MN Twins Baseball: Aug. 24
Join Adult Leisure Pursuits as we take our annual trip to the Target Stadium for some Twins Baseball. We will watch the Minnesota Twin’s take on the Detroit Tigers. Departure from the West Hills Social Commons will be at 4 p.m. and the first pitch is at 6:10 p.m. A maximum of 35 guests will be allowed and all must be registered by Aug. 1. Non-members can begin registering on July 23. Cost is $54 for members or $69 for non-members.
Minnesota Harvest Apple Orchard and Worlds Largest Candy Store: Sept. 10
We will depart West Hills Social Commons at 10:45 a.m. and start the trip at the Minnesota Harvest Apple Orchard in Jordan, Minnesota. Lunch will be your choice of hot dog, brat, or hamburger, chips and a glass of cider. After lunch, guests will enjoy a train ride around the orchard as well as pick their own apples. We will then go on to the Wolds Largest Candy Store. A maximum of 55 guests will be allowed and all must be registered by Aug. 19. Non-members can begin registering on Aug. 1. Cost is $25 for members or $40 for non-members.
The Looney Lutherans in Young (ish) at Heart: Sept. 18
The Looney Lutherans are a trio of wacky gals who use music, comedy and help from the audience to share their tips for aging humorously in “Young (ish) at Heart”. This interactive comedy event includes the game show What’s in “Your Lunchbox?”, musical advice for dealing with those aches and pains, and creative tips for keeping fit, because jello isn’t the only thing that jiggles. Material is comedic and family friendly, and you don’t have to be Lutheran to love it! Getting older may be a “pain in the neck”, but laughter is good medicine. A buffet lunch of Dijon rosemary roasted pork loin, roasted red potatoes, and green bean almandine, variety of dinner rolls and butter, full soup and salad bar and dessert will be included. A maximum of 50 guests will be allowed and all must be registered by Aug. 27. Departure from the West Hills Social Commons will be at 10 a.m. Cost is $56 for members or $71 for non-members.
Padleford River Boat Cruise: Sept. 25
Hop on one of the riverboats for a scenic luncheon! Buffet includes BBQ chicken, pulled pork and buns, green chili corn bread, potato salad, seasonal fruit, potato chips, cookies and coffee. This will be a 2 hour boat ride. Departure from the West Hills Social Commons will be at 10 a.m. A maximum of 55 guests will be allowed and all must be registered by Sept. 17. Non-members can begin registering on Aug. 14. Cost is $46 for members or $61 for non-members.
Day Trippers; Bermuda Avenue Triangle: Sept. 26
Two middle-aged business women who are good friends want to keep an eye on their aging mothers, so they move their mothers into a shared senior condo in Las Vegas. On a trip to the casino, the mothers are saved from a mugger by a charming gambler who is short on cash. They allow him to stay on the couch in their living room, and the results are such that you’ll laugh yourself silly. It’s like Dean Martin meets LaVerne and Shirley. Departure from the West Hills Social Commons will be at 10:45 a.m. A maximum of 55 guests will be allowed and all must be registered by Sept. 17. Non-members can begin registering on Sept. 2. Cost is $50 for members or $65 for non-members and includes a meal.
Mystery Trip: Oct. 9
Are you willing to take a chance and see where our tour is going? This trip will consist of a tour and lunch. After lunch, we will stop on the way back for dessert. Lunch is included in the ticket price and will include a choice of either a Norwegian meatball dinner or chicken pot pie, as well as a choice of coffee, ice tea, lemonade, milk, canned Pepsi, diet Pepsi, or root beer. Please give your order the day you register. A maximum of 55 guests will be allowed and all must be registered by Sept. 25. Non-members can begin registering on Sept. 1. Cost is $28 for members or $43 for non-members. Departure from West Hills Social Commons will be at 8:15 a.m.
Programs
Pre-Planning Seminar
Have you thought about pre-planning your funeral or cremation services? Is it on your list of things to do but constantly gets pushed to the bottom? Do you have questions but aren’t sure where to start? April Paxton from Michaelson funeral home will be at West Hills Social Commons to help. She will be able to answer questions and assist you in getting your pre-planning process started. Light refreshments will be served. This seminar will be held on Monday, July 15 at 10 a.m. (register by July 11) and Monday, Sept. 16 at 10 a.m. (register by Sept. 12).
Senior Fraud
Are you interested in learning about Senior Fraud? Detective Christian Berg from Owatonna Police Department will be at West Hills Social Commons at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 17 to discuss identify theft and other common scams targeting elderly, such as grandparent scam or romance scams.
Decorate your own Birdhouse– August 7
Decorate a wooden birdhouse to take home on Wednesday, Aug. 7. Class begins at 10 a.m. Put your personal touch on the birdhouse for a charming addition to your patio, deck or backyard. Discover the perfect place for your birdhouse. Cost is $5 and all supplies will be provided. Registration deadline is July, 24.
Greeting Cards Group
The Recycled Greeting Cards group will be meeting the 2nd Monday of each Month from 1-3 p.m. at West Hills Social Commons. If you have interested in joining this group or have any questions, please contact the West Hills Social Commons.
Gift Shop Items
West Hills Social Commons has a gift shop that offers a wide variety of products made by our talented Adult Leisure Pursuit members. There are items such as quilts, recycled greeting cards, stitched kitchen towels and more. Stop by the gift shop and pick up a handcrafted gift for your next special occasion.
Table Tennis
The table tennis program will run at West Hills Social Commons on Wednesday’s from 12:30-2 p.m. ($1 per time). Any age can play the game, so don’t be afraid. Players of all abilities are welcome. Wear comfortable clothing. They are willing to teach any new players!
500 Club
Played on Friday, July 5, 2019. There were 19 players, 5 tables with 7 rounds each. First place went to Fran Kubista with 3,850 points. Second Place went to Denis King with 3,790 points. Third Place went to Bob Hardkopf with 3,130 points. Fourth Place went to Deb DeCoux with 3,110 points. Fifth place went to Gary Staats with 3,020 points. There was no Fonzie Bear winner. Fran Kubista made a 10 no trump bid.
The Crystal Castle Big Board grand totals summary for the 2019 Second Quarter are in:
An overall Spicy Powerderhorn First Place recognition goes to Lowell Larson. Spicy Powerderhown First Place honorable mentions go to Dennis King and Deb DeCoux. An overall Spicy Powderhorn honorable mentions, in rank order, go to Fran Kubista and Dennis King. An overall Spicy Powderhorn third place recognition goes to Betty Mikeworth. Third Place Spicy Powerderhorn honorable mentions in rank order, go to Jerry Czarnowski, Deb DeCoux, and Joe Zerby.
An on-going Howling Wolves congratulation continues to go to Roger Milbrath, who since March 31, 2017 (103 weeks) holds the prestigious all time high Wholly Mammoth Award with a fantastic high score of 4,650. Since March 31, Harlan Holzerlan’s score remains as the all-time high in the retired 500 Happy Trails Hall of Fame with a score of 5,860 points.
500 is played on Fridays from 8:40 to 11:15 a.m. at West Hills Social Commons. Members come as early as 8 a.m. to practice. The weekly cash pay backs are player donated treats, as well as the end- of the quarter prizes to the top three players, add to all the fun. All of this for a small fee of 50 cents to play. There is room for a maximum of the first 32 players to arrive before 8:40 a.m.
Over the course of of this 13 week quarter there was a total of 273 participants providing an average attendance of 21 players with a high of 26 and a low of 18 players. The total quarterly payback to the players was $136.50. Fonzie Bear Awards were also acquired by some players.
Cribbage
Marvin Maas moved to the head of the class two weeks ago as he won the first four games and finished with a win for 832/847. Annie Matzke was next best of the ten players with 809 and three wins while Ruth Boser totaled 805 with her three wins. JoAnn Kaiser was the drawing winner while Boser, Matzke and Wayne Camilli all tied for top hand at 20. Steve Britt, Janet Lynn and Gary Staats all won four games.
Book Club
Calling all avid readers. Adult Leisure Pursuits has a book club. Join the Book Worms at West Hills Social Commons to discuss the monthly book. The books of the month are available at the Owatonna Library. Call West Hills Social Commons with questions.
Bowling
Dawnlight Bowling, Friday, July 5, 2019
Pins Over Average:
Game 1: Mike Dettmer 254 (+67); Judy A. Johnson 198 (+55); Norma Louis 153 (+32)
Game 2: Willie Peterson 190 (+37)
Game 3: Norma Louis 135 (+15)
Series Total Over Average: Mike Dettmer 640 (+79)
Split Conversions:
Norma Louis (4-7-9); Greg Louis (5-10 & 2-7); Tom Eichten (5-7 & 2-7); Bob Pecore (5-10 & 3-10); Marty Speikers (3-10)
HyVee Bowling, Monday, July 8
High games: Greg Louis 244 +63, Dave Linders 179 +41, Judy Drevlow 197 +38, Bob Pecore 213 +44, Earl Wheeler 184 +58 and Rod Fletcher 212 +28
Split Conversions: Mike Dettmer 4-5, Greg Louis 6-8-10, Chuck Newgard 3-10, Rod Fletcher 3-10, Jerry Drevlow 2-7, Judy Johnson 5-6 and Willie Peterson 5-6
First, second and third place jackpot winners:
1st game Greg Louis, Dave Linders and Mike Dettmer
2nd game Earl Wheeler, Judy Drevlow and Jim Harlicker
3rd game: Bob Pecore, Dave Linders and Rob Fletcher
Billiards
The billiards players are always looking for new players to join the group. They meet on Tuesdays at 8 a.m. and Thursday’s at 1 p.m. You don’t have to be a pool shark to enjoy a game of billiards. Come on down and play a game or two. Both men and women are always welcome if you are a beginner, the players would be happy to teach you the game. Drop-in billiards is also available Monday-Friday when the building is open. Cost is $0.50 for 2 hours.
Bingo
Every Friday at 12:30 p.m. in the multipurpose room. All participants must be Adult Leisure Pursuit Members.
Senior Softball Schedule:
Tuesday, July 9 at Fairbault.
Tuesday, July 16 at Owatonna.
Tuesday, July 30 at Owatonna.
Golden Tones
Golden Tones is looking for any members who enjoy singing to give us a try. We are especially in need of men but would welcome anyone to join us. We do not do auditions and being able to read music is not a necessity. If you are interested, call Mary Carlson at 507-451-3100 or 507-213-3096
SeniorPlace Membership Scholarships
SeniorPlace Inc. sponsors scholarships for Adult Leisure Pursuits memberships for individuals in need. A confidential application form is available at West Hills Social Commons. Please complete the application form, submit it to the West Hills Social Commons Staff and then it will go to the upcoming SeniorPlace Inc. Board meeting for approval. If there are questions, contact Eric or a SeniorPlace Inc. board member.
Hy-Vee Senior Diner’s Club
We are excited to introduce a new dining option for seniors over the age of 60. Every day from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. and 4–7 p.m. at Hy-Vee seniors can select a meal from various options including Hickory House meat products, salad bar, soup and sandwich, pizza, or Chinese food. This program is intended to provide healthy and stimulating dining experiences for all senior citizens age 60 and better.
Prior enrollment is required for this program. You can enroll in person at Hy-Vee on the 2nd Monday of each month or the 4th Wednesday of each month from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. You can also enroll by contacting SEMCAC at (507)864-8243 or seniordinersclub@semcac.org.
AARP Smart Driver Classes
Wednesday, July 10 at 8:30 a.m.
Thursday, July 18 at 12:30 p.m.
Tuesday, July 23 and Thursday, July 25 at 6 p.m.