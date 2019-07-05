OWATONNA — Traffic patterns around the intersection of County Highway 1 and County Highway 34 (Cedar Avenue and 26th Street) will change starting early morning Monday, July 8 as construction moves into its second stage to build a roundabout at the intersection.
During this stage, eastbound traffic on 26th Street will be moved over to the new lanes of the roundabout. The south leg of the intersection will be reopened to traffic.
The contractor will close westbound County Highway 34 (26th Street) to traffic with a detour posted using St. Paul Road, 14th Street, Cedar Avenue, North Street, Hoffman Drive, and State Avenue. This closure is expected to last up to three weeks.
As work continues to complete the north side of the intersection, the north leg will be closed. A detour will be posted for County Highway 1 (Cedar Avenue) using 26th Street, 3rd Avenue, and 28th Street.
Also during this stage, northbound traffic will not be able to make a left turn to westbound 26th Street. That traffic will be detoured via North Street, Hoffman Drive, and State Avenue.
The project is scheduled to be completed August 16th. All dates are subject to change due to weather or other factors.
Steele County advises motorists to drive with caution and slow down through work zones for their own safety and for the safety of the construction crews.
For updates on this or other Steele County Highway construction projects, visit: www.co.steele.mn.us/divisions/public_works/transportation/construction_projects.php .