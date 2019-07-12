AUSTIN — The following local students were named to the Riverland Community College dean’s list and presidents list for the spring 2019 semester:
Elijah Baker (Dean’s List), Alexis Olivo (Dean’s List), Zachary Piller (Dean’s List), Alicia Ptacek (Dean’s List), Benjamin Robins (President’s List), Zachary Sisler (President’s List), Asia Thostenson (Dean’s List), and Abby Zylstra (Dean’s List) of Blooming Prairie.
Britten Quam (Dean’s List) and Josh Willette (Dean’s List) of Claremont.
Kate Blaisdell (Dean’s List), Brandie Jacobson (Dean’s List), Ryan Ondler (Dean’s List), Allison Oudekirk (President’s List), Peyton Schouweiler (Dean’s List), Benjamin Tate (Dean’s List), and Judah Tate (Dean’s List) of Dodge Center.
Alex Blaschko (Dean’s List), Hector Olmedo (Dean’s List), Rebecca Pfenning (Dean’s List), and Benjamin Smith (President’s List) of Ellendale.
Natily Buck (Dean’s List), Sviatlana Danilyuk (Dean’s List), David Dopp (President’s List), Sophie Proehl (President’s List), William Stransky (President’s List), and Benjamyn Sutcliffe (Dean’s List) of Medford.
Ruqiyo Ali (Dean’s List), Malaika Barlow (President’s List), James Behne (President’s List), William Behne (President’s List), Jonathan Betti (President’s List), Rebekkah Boubin (Dean’s List), Ryan Broughton (President’s List), Camisha Chavis (Dean’s List), Naciima Diriye (Dean’s List), Lucas Dittmer (Dean’s List), Allen Esquivel (Dean’s List), Jada Federly (Dean’s List), Vincent Green (Dean’s List), Kaylin Hanson (Dean’s List), Christian Hart (Dean’s List), Alexander Hudson (President’s List), Andrew Joenks (Dean’s List), David Keck (Dean’s List), Emily Keck (Dean’s List), Holiday Knopik (President’s List), Cody Krueger (Dean’s List), Magdalyn Krumholz (Dean’s List), Cassandra Lancaster (Dean’s List), Tasha Livingston (Dean’s List), Jesus Maldonado (Dean’s List), Sergio Maya (Dean’s List), Machayla Millhouse (Dean’s List), Walker Nelson (Dean’s List), Richard Ong (Dean’s List), Richard Paquin (Dean’s List), Madison Prokopec (President’s List), Ammy Puello (President’s List), Samuel Pumper (President’s List), Ali Roushar (Dean’s List), Shaymara Salinas (Dean’s List), Noah Schamp (Dean’s List), Samantha Schwartz (President’s List), Rodrigo Solis (Dean’s List), Taylor Spaar (Dean’s List), Benjamin Staska (Dean’s List), Aaron Thevenot (Dean’s List), Kyle Tomlinson (President’s List), Dylan Vangen (Dean’s List), Kinzie Williams (Dean’s List), Bennett Winn (President’s List), Taylore Woodfill (Dean’s List), and Madelyn Woods (Dean’s List) of Owatonna.
To be eligible for the president’s list students must have completed 12 credits per semester with letter grades and have earned a grade-point average of 4.00 on a 4.00 scale. To be eligible for the dean’s list students must have completed 12 credits per semester with letter grades and have e arned a grade-point average of 3.25 to 3.99 on a 4.00 scale.