TODD HALE: Union Pacific "Big Boy" to make a stop in Owatonna

Attention railroad fans. Mark July 17 at 10:45 a.m. That’s the date that the largest steam engine ever built, now restored by Union Pacific railroad, will make a 45-minute stop in Owatonna. It’s s sight and sound from engine 4014 you won’t want to miss. The train will stop near the site of the former Rock Island Depot on Riverside Ave. at Glendale Ave.
The last time this engine ran in regular service was in late July, 1959, 60 years ago. The restoration, deemed impossible for years, took place in a short two-and-a-half window. The railroad acquired No. 4014 in 2013, moved it in 2014, and began re-tooling the Cheyenne Steam Shop in 2015 to prepare for the restoration.
A few years ago, the “Challenger” steam engine made a stop in Owatonna. Big Boy is larger than that one. The engine is now on a nation-wide tour in observance of the 150th anniversary of the Golden Spike. So bring your cameras and get ready for a railroading experience you may not enjoy at any time in the future.
New garb for the K.C. Honor Guard
The next time you see the Knights of Columbus 4th degree honor/color guard, you will notice a change in the regalia they are wearing. The tuxedo, cape and chapeau is now a thing of the past. The new uniform will be a blazer, and slacks with a beret. The service baldrich and sword will still be retained.
Members of the 4th degree include: Conrad Bahe, Bruce Born, Joseph Elbert, Dave Fairbrother, Dennis Kelm, Laverne Klecker, David Lax, Duane Ludwig, Glen Meger, Tony Nguyen, Luke Rennie, Tim Rice, Paul Schneider, Jerome Spindler, Walt Spindler, Eric Wandersee, Gary Wandrey, Earl Wheeler, Ray Willmott, John Mumm and William Regan.
Meger July 4 party
Once again you can enjoy the 4th of July before the Owatonna fireworks by coming to the holiday party at Brick-Meger Funeral Home. The “Street Talk” band will be performing beginning at 7:00. There will be pulled pork sandwiches to benefit the Owatonna Wrestling Association. Free watermelon will also be offered. Rest rooms in the funeral home will be open. Funeral home owner Glen Meger said “We started this tradition back in 2000 when we purchased the funeral Home. Bring your lawn chairs and come and enjoy the late afternoon and the fireworks show right from our site.”
A 407-yard drive
Did you know? 1982 OHS grad Mark Gray, son of former Owatonnans Ed and Bonnie Gray, once hit a golf ball 407 yards? In 1992, Mark advanced to the quarter finals of the Chrysler Long Drive contest in Boco Raton. To qualify for the nationals, he participated in the Arizona tournament and won with a drive of 365 yards.
Mark and his son Kellen now run a small improvement golf company in Austin, Texas. His aspirations to enter the PGA were thwarted by an injury.
His longest drive of 407 yards occurred at TPC in Scottsdale.
Mark was a member of the Owatonna High School golf team from 1979 to his graduation year. He was on the first team coached by Keith Bangs. Some of his team players included Gray, Brad Bloomenrader, Jim Halverson, Dean Schlobohm, Bill Laak and Howie Heckes.
In another OHS grad note, Rachel Seykora, daughter of Bob and Beverly Seykora, now works at US Bank in Farmington. As a sophomore, Rachel competed in Miss Minnesota Teen USA. She also competed for the Amity Award and in the Photogenic competition. She has three daughters.
Fireworks show canceled at St. Olaf Lake
According to a report in the New Richland Star Eagle the fireworks display at Waseca County’s St. Olaf Lake will not be held this year due to requirements that cannot be met in this short of a time frame. John Flor, chairman of the St. Olaf Lake Association saw an opportunity to include more people while raising funds for the New Richland Area Food Shelf. The association secured a grant, hired a band, put up flyers and purchased advertising. In the past the fireworks were primarily designed to entertain lake residents. Law enforcement pretty much looked the other way. With this new plan of attracting larger crowds and music, police presence would be required for traffic control. Flor said, “I don’t blame the sheriff’s requirements. We just can’t meet them.”
Meanwhile the Early Edition Rotary Club is again sponsoring the fireworks display in Owatonna at the fairgrounds. A $20,000 display will be enjoyed by all. Funds are collected a year in advance for the annual display. If you wish to donate, you can send checks marked “fireworks” to the Chamber of Commerce Foundation 320 Hoffman Drive in Owatonna. Donations will also be taken in the grandstand the night of the fireworks show.
Remembering old days of the 4th
Owatonna has had a 4th of July fireworks show for as long as I have been in Owatonna. Remember the days when Bob Evans headed up a crew that shot the fireworks and they had double duty. First, they would shoot fireworks at the Owatonna Country Club and then they would rush to the fairgrounds and shoot fireworks there.
Owatonna Foundation annual meeting
The annual meeting of the Board of Trustees for the Owatonna Foundation was held a week ago. Denny Meillier was sworn in as the new president of the Foundation, replacing Betsy Lindgren. Tom Dufresne was elected as vice-president and Ray Stawarz was retained as secretary-treasurer.
Matt Kottke and Carol Winter were named as Emeritus Trustees. Newly elected to the Trustees was Dave Ramsey and Brandon Wayne. Those trustees whose terms expired this year were Jerry Deetz, Dale Gandrud, Todd Hale and Julie Rethemeier. They were re-appointed for another five-year term. Last June Judy Plemel and Dean Velzke were elected to the Board of Trustees replacing vacancies by Sabra Otteson and Ken Wilcox who took Emeritus status.
Grants
Grants approved by the Grants Committee included: $3,000 towards the new trail groomer for the Owatonna Trails Association; $6500 to the Owatonna Arts Center for a new ice machine, $7,265 towards a Wee Pals security system upgrade. The full Board of Trustees approved $35,000 towards the Owatonna Soccer Association new soccer complex, and $85,000 toward the Owatonna Parks and Recreation “We All Play” inclusive playground and miracle field.
In the fall of 2018, the Grants Committee approved $10,000 toward the cost of a new swimming scoreboard at the Owatonna Middle School and $1,000 for the bench honoring Ken Wilcox that has been placed in Central Park.
Noon Rotary invitation
The Owatonna noon Rotary Club invites the public to their meeting this Monday noon at the Country Club when college football Hall of Famer and Big Ten network Analyst Chuck Long will be guest speaker. He will provide insights about college football and offer his take on the upcoming Big Ten football schedule. Long holds the University of Iowa’s marks for yards passing, completions, touchdown passes and total offense and pass attempts in a season and career. He is still more than three decades after his college career ended, the most accurate passer in Big Ten history. If you wish to have lunch cost is $13.00.
An historical look at a North Cedar icon
Steve’s Cigar Store, located in the 200 block of North Cedar about where Torey’s is now was the most compact concentration of everything a red-blooded American sports fan could want. The store was crammed into an area approximately twenty feet wide and sixty feet long. Steve’s was where you went for a five-cent cigar, the town newspaper, the Farmer’s Almanac, dime novels and the Saturday Evening Post. At Steve’s you could buy Prince Albert pipe tobacco in the can and enjoy the best barbecue ribs in the state. A short beer cost a nickel and a tall one was a dime, or you could get a pitcher for a quarter. A pack of Twenty Grands was a dime and two packs of Lucky’s were two bits. A cup of coffee and chips cost a thin dime, a sack of Bull Durham was a nickel and apple pie and ice cream were fifteen cents. You could buy your July 4th skyrockets, cherry bombs and sizzlers at Steve’s.
Until the mid-thirties you could get a two-bit haircut at Steve’s by entering the left doubled door at the front of the store. Bill Fox and Norrie Skogseth manned two chairs in a glass enclosed shop that sat inside Steve’s front corner. In about 1935, Fox moved his shop across the street downstairs at Cedar and Vine under the Mitchell Flower Store. Pinball machines and other expanding merchandise forced the move.
As you entered Steve’s, there was a pipe and tobacco counter on the right. There was a candy counter and another counter for shaving supplies. Next came a fifteen-foot-long bar made of heavy oak. On the back were tall and short beer glasses neatly stacked in front of the traditional mirror and neon beer signs.
The short order kitchen and lunch counter put out good hamburgers and shoe string potatoes. For 35 cents you got two large slabs of ribs, shoe string potatoes, Cole Slaw and coffee. The counter was run by Evie Kniefel and Minnie Zupke.
The clientele at Steve’s covered the full spectrum of society. Bankers Bob Evans Sr. and Sid Kinyon felt right at home there as did business magnates Vic Diedrich, Dan Gainey, Rube Kaplan, Carl Dahlstrom, Jack Jurgenson, Mark and Don Alexander, M.C. “Mike” McGaheran, Carl Jolly, Clarence Olson, Alva Lindekugal, Jim Cashman, and some of the more prominent decorated veterans of WWI.
Steve’s Cigar Store was home to the baseball crowd. Veteran sports writer “Lefty” Ringhofer dropped by on a regular basis to visit with baseball notables from far and wide. Ringhofer was known as the “Commissioner” of the famed Southern Minnesota League. He was the conscience of the league and was consulted on technical aspects of baseball administration by league officials and umpires over several midwestern states.
During the heyday of amateur baseball in Owatonna many great players showed up at Steve’s. They included Bob Bzoskie, Werner Jenke, Ken Fichten, Charlie Peterson, George “Brown” Krahulec, George “Whitey” Wavrin, Bill Guse, Bill and Seymore Erdman, Bill McGrann, Ernie Rosin, Al Bell, Fred Luedke, Alvin “Goose” Arndt, Vic Olson and Dutch Ribbe.
Indeed, the heart and soul of downtown Owatonna was contained in that compact 1200 square feet that was simply known as “Steve’s. The late Norbert McCrady contributed to this story.
Ellendale Days continues
Ellendale Days continues today and tomorrow. There will be city-wide garage sales, softball tournaments, food, a kiddie parade at 2:00 p.m., the annual parade at 4:00 p.m., pork chop supper sponsored by the Ellendale Commerce Club and a street dance featuring the band “Neon” with Nick Wayne and his tribute to Jimmy Buffet. There will also be a teen dance tonight at 9:00.
The E.A.H.S..History Tour is new this year and will highlight Arthur Cowden founder of Truth Tool, a gold mine in Ellendale and Kernie’s night club. Bring your chair to the Ellendale Park. Presentations will be at noon, 12:45 and 1:30 p.m. today.
Tomorrow there will be a Lions Club pancake breakfast from 8:30 to 1:00, a tractor pull at 10:00, Worship in the Park will be held at 10:00. The motorcycle show will continue.
Jotting
The 11 at 7 Concert Series this Thursday night will continue on July 11 featuring Travis Thamert at 5:30 p.m.in the green space next to Floorcrafters in the 200 block of North Cedar and the Owatonna Community Band at 7:00 p.m. in Central Park.
Joke of the week
Did you ever wake up, kiss the person sleeping beside you, and feel glad you’re alive? I did just that and apparently will not be allowed on this airline again.
A wife got so made at her husband that she packed his bags and told him to get out. As he walked to the door, she yelled, “And I hope you die a slow and very painful death.” He turned around and said, “So you want me to stay?”
The thing is…single women come home, see what’s in the fridge and go to bed. Married women come home, see what’s in the bed and go to the fridge.