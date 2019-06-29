This isn’t my creation, just one I favor over a lot of others. I do tweek the ingredients a bit. I often use bottled lemon juice, though the fresh squeezed does taste alot better. Also, I line the baking pan with foil for easier removal and cutting.
Crust
2 cups all purpose flour
1/2 cup powdered sugar
1 cup unsalted butter, softened
In a bowl, mix the crust ingredients until crumbly. Press in to an ungreased 9x13 pan. Bake this in a 350 degree oven util light brown (about 25-30 minutes).
On Top
4 eggs, lightly beaten
1/4 cup all purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
1/4 cup lemon juice
Mix the ingredients thoroughly. Spread this over the warm, baked crust. Bake this for 25-30 minutes in the 350-degree oven until top is lightly browned.
Drizzle
1 cup powdered sugar
3 tablespoon lemon juice
Mix well and drizzle over the bars.