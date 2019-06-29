This isn’t my creation, just one I favor over a lot of others. I do tweek the ingredients a bit. I often use bottled lemon juice, though the fresh squeezed does taste alot better. Also, I line the baking pan with foil for easier removal and cutting.

Crust

2 cups all purpose flour

1/2 cup powdered sugar

1 cup unsalted butter, softened

In a bowl, mix the crust ingredients until crumbly. Press in to an ungreased 9x13 pan. Bake this in a 350 degree oven util light brown (about 25-30 minutes).

On Top

4 eggs, lightly beaten

1/4 cup all purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 cup lemon juice

Mix the ingredients thoroughly. Spread this over the warm, baked crust. Bake this for 25-30 minutes in the 350-degree oven until top is lightly browned.

Drizzle

1 cup powdered sugar

3 tablespoon lemon juice

Mix well and drizzle over the bars.

H. Peter Baxter of Owatonna has been cooking, baking and frying for various breakfasts brunches and dinners for many years. He writes: “During the past dozen years I have prepared and served over 400 meals for churches and special events from 18 to 120 persons. Further. I devoted two years as chef for the Hidden Creek Golf Club, and eight years as baker for the defunct Custom Coffee.

“In years past I have attended numerous cooking classes including the six week American Heat Association cooking school and years of the Kayler seminars. In the late ‘90s we published our cookbook ... The North Forum Cookbook. A few years ago I was certified by the Minnesota Department of Health as a Safe Food Handling Manager.

