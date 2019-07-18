Question: With the upcoming new hands free law that is effective August 1st, can a teen that is under 18 years old and has a driver’s permit or provisional driver’s license use their phone in hands-free mode?
Answer: The new hands-free law does not change anything for teens under 18 with a driver’s permit or provisional driver’s license: They cannot make or answer calls while driving (hand-held or hands-free). They can use their phone in hands-free mode in the following situations:
• Using their phone as a GPS device, but only in hands-free or voice-activated mode. They must set their destination before driving. They can’t hold their phone at any time.
• Listening to music or podcasts in hands-free or voice-activated mode is OK, but hand-held scrolling through playlists or channels is not allowed under the law.
Teens under 18 are allowed to use the phone in either hand-held or hands-free mode for emergency situations only.
Learn more about the law and frequently asked questions (FAQs) at HandsFreeMN.org. dps.mn.gov/divisions/ots/hands-free/Pages/default.aspx
