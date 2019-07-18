Owatonna, MN (55060)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot and humid. High 88F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then becoming mostly clear after midnight. Warm and humid. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.