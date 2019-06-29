Earlier this spring I notice something quite peculiar. A robin had started to build a nest in our second garage. And not just anywhere, but smack dab on top of the garage door opener!
It started because my son does a paper route, so our small garage door is open most mornings. Seeing an opportunity to set the birthplace of her kids in a location sheltered from all the typical challenges of nests, the robin took advantage of the opportunity.
It was only when I noticed droppings all over my car that I realized that there was a bird trying to build a nest in our garage. So, I climbed up and took the nest down. Three days later, to my great surprise, there was another nest in the exact same spot. “Doesn’t she get it,” I thought, “you can’t build here. There is no way that you’ll have the constant access needed to crack those eggs.” Thinking that I’m being very reasonable, I took the second nest down and considered the issue resolved. “Go make your nest somewhere else,” I thought.
However, just two days later she was right back at it. “Uh, you ridiculous bird! Why can’t you just get a clue?” Immediately after I muttered these words, another thought hit my mind. “Uh, Jason you are being ridiculous. Why can’t you just take care of what is right in front of you?”
So, the bird won. I tied the back door open, giving her 24/7 access to her nest and just two days ago I had the amazing experience of watching her guide her three little babies out of the nest and into the wild. As I stared in amazement at the cycle of life, I wondered if there was a lesson in all of this and you know what, I found one!
You see, there are lots of people that enter our lives and many of these are welcomed. But there are also others that we don’t accept with open arms. Perhaps their culture is different than ours, perhaps they don’t make much money, perhaps they have said something hurtful about us, or in one way or another have taken advantage of us, like the robin taking my garage. And while it might feel good to remove the next and think “oh, ridiculous bird,” I don’t think that is why these individuals have been placed in our lives and it is not what Christ teaches. Said the master caregiver, “Love your enemies, bless them that curse you, do good to them that hate you, and pray for them which despitefully use you and persecute you (Matt 5:44).”
Let us carefully look around and find those that who have been placed in our pathway to care for. Let us put past experiences behind us, to not judge, and to forgive others. Only then can we be true disciplines of our Lord Jesus Christ.