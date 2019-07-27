A variation on the Camprese Salad that is sure to please even the traditional pizza lover.
1 pizza crust (10 inch)
Olive oil
Fresh tomatoes, peeled and sliced 1/4 inch thick
Mozzarella, sliced 1/4 inch thick and 1/2 cup shredded
Fresh basil
Slice enough tomatoes to cover the pizza crust and the same with the mozzarella.
Brush the pizza crust with olive oil. Place the crust in a pizza baking pan and bake it for 8-10 minutes at 400 degrees.
Top the crust with the tomatoes, then with the sliced mozzarella. Cover the loaded pizza with an even layer of the fresh basil leaves. Top the pizza with the shredded mozzarella.
Bake the pizza at 400 degrees until the cheese is well melted and the crust edges are tan.
This pizza is good at any temperature.