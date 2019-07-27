A variation on the Camprese Salad that is sure to please even the traditional pizza lover.

1 pizza crust (10 inch)

Olive oil

Fresh tomatoes, peeled and sliced 1/4 inch thick

Mozzarella, sliced 1/4 inch thick and 1/2 cup shredded

Fresh basil

Slice enough tomatoes to cover the pizza crust and the same with the mozzarella.

Brush the pizza crust with olive oil. Place the crust in a pizza baking pan and bake it for 8-10 minutes at 400 degrees.

Top the crust with the tomatoes, then with the sliced mozzarella. Cover the loaded pizza with an even layer of the fresh basil leaves. Top the pizza with the shredded mozzarella.

Bake the pizza at 400 degrees until the cheese is well melted and the crust edges are tan.

This pizza is good at any temperature.

H. Peter Baxter of Owatonna has been cooking, baking and frying for various breakfasts brunches and dinners for many years. He writes: “During the past dozen years I have prepared and served over 400 meals for churches and special events from 18 to 120 persons. Further. I devoted two years as chef for the Hidden Creek Golf Club, and eight years as baker for the defunct Custom Coffee.

“In years past I have attended numerous cooking classes including the six week American Heat Association cooking school and years of the Kayler seminars. In the late ‘90s we published our cookbook ... The North Forum Cookbook. A few years ago I was certified by the Minnesota Department of Health as a Safe Food Handling Manager.

Load comments