OWATONNA — Bremer Bank is excited to announce Mark Mohlke has joined its Owatonna branch as Market President. In this role, Mohlke will oversee day-to-day activities as he works with our Owatonna team and community to help customers reach their goals.
Mohlke has 28 years of experience in the financial services industry as a Registered Representative, Senior Business Banker and Community Bank President in Northfield and Faribault, among other positions. He has enjoyed working for customers in both the public and private sector.
Volunteering and helping to empower youth in the community is important to Mohlke. He currently serves as Chair of the Board of Directors for Northfield Healthy Community Initiative, a nonprofit that supports Rice County youth programs. Mohlke has been a part of several community organizations, including serving as a past Vice President of the Northfield Chamber of Commerce, and former Chair of the Community Services Advisory Council of the Northfield Public School District. He looks forward to becoming involved in the Owatonna community.