Hormone imbalances can be caused by multiple factors. Most commonly we see these arise from nutritional deficiencies, chronic inflammation, stress, illness, child bearing, ineffective digestion, medications, processed foods and your genetic background.
Hormone imbalance is often the cause of illness and has a lot to do with WHAT you eat and HOW you reset from the stress of everyday life. When hormones including insulin, thyroid, cortisol and sex hormones such as estrogen are too high or too low we will see disruption of our metabolism. Primary hormones that cause weight gain, mood changes and low energy, when out of balance include insulin, thyroid, cortisol and sex hormones.
Insulin is the hormone that is utilized to open the cell to allow glucose to move in for energy. It rises very quickly and stays high in our body when we eat too much food in a meal and too many sweets with refined simple sugars. Insulin spikes when we drink liquid calories found in pop, juices and cocktails. Often this process produces increased fat storage in the body cells, increased accumulation of waist fat and spikes and valleys in blood sugar levels that cause more food cravings. This can become a dangerous pattern that leads to hyper insulin states, obesity and diabetes.
Thyroid hormone function plays a vital role in maintaining a healthy weight, mood and energy. Low thyroid is a major player in weight-loss resistance. Among my patients, I have found it essential to complete a full panel of thyroid function test to insure complete understanding of thyroid function. TSH and free T3 and T4, as well as thyroid antibodies including thyroid peroxidase (TPO) and anti-thyroglobulin antibodies are important to asses. Some people may need to dig deeper and get a special test called reverse T3 levels measured. Reverse T3 is the brake that stops your thyroid hormone from working at the right times. Unfortunately, toxins and inflammation increase levels of reverse T3. Even if regular thyroid tests appear normal, high levels of reverse T3 mean your thyroid is not working properly.
Cortisol hormone levels need to follow a rise in the morning and a gentle curve down during the day in preparation for restful sleep at night. Persistent stressors through the day that keep cortisol high will increase blood pressure, irritable mood, hunger, headaches and muscle tension. Remember, stress is a response to something that makes you feel threatened and not always provoked by real circumstances. Stress is any real or imagined threat to your body or ego. While that might mean someone putting a gun to your head, it could also mean you have thoughts that you are not measuring up in your life or you are overwhelmed with your life situation.
You can’t eliminate stress completely, but you can reduce the adverse effects of it on your wellbeing with daily activities that offer relaxation and shut off the alarm system.To decrease your stress, become mindful of your worry patterns. We often get into habits of thinking, beliefs and ideas that keep us stressed. With practice you can consider possible dangers ahead but refocus thoughts on your strengths. You have control over how you respond to situations of life and can use the tools you have to meet these challenges. If you need more help reach out to someone you trust or community resources for help in crisis.
Try to practice active relaxation.Often people will find quiet time away from technology, practice deep breathing, prayer, calming exercise such as a walk outside or gentle stretching will deepen relaxation and rejuvenation of your mind and body. These activities activate pathways that promote weight loss and health.
Know your priorities and learn to say NO. There are only so many hours in a day and stretching our days too long will cause increased stress and feelings of frustration that erode at our self esteem and growth. Take the time you need to complete a job well and you will have gained self respect and nurture self care. Living with compassion toward yourself is just as important as giving kindness and respect to others.
Sex hormone imbalances, such as estrogen and testosterone, can also cause persistent weight, mood and energy problems. Symptoms of excess estrogen in women include breast tenderness, fluid retention, menstrual problems and central abdominal weight gain. Having too much estrogen causes weight gain whether you’re a man or a woman. For both genders, too much sugar, refined carbohydrates and alcohol adisregulates hormone balances that then lead to changes in sleep patterns, energy and mood. Ongoing weight gain creates further cardiovascular disease, sexual disfunction and elevations in blood glucose which all lead to chronic health issues.
To decrease elevated excess hormones in your body eliminate daily. Bulk up on fiber from whole grains, fruits and vegetables. Constipation affects for your hormone levels. You may take magnesium citrate, vitamin C, probiotics and ground flax seeds daily to help maintain regularity.
Routine bowel movements support proper release of excess or unneeded products of metabolism. Your gut cultivates many hormones necessary for your health. Too little fiber or over clearing bacteria from unnecessary use of antibiotics damage the gut, and diminishes its ability to detoxify or excrete waste. Clearing our body of environmental chemicals, medications, artificial food products and waste depends on excellent gut function and digestion. Get moving your body routinely. Exercise helps promote regular bowel movements, detoxification through sweat, decreases fat and estrogen storage in cells.
If you suspect hormonal imbalances, you’ll want to visit with a trusted provider who understands your concerns and needs. Pay attention to your diet, limit or remove alcohol. Excess alcohol can compromise liver and kidney function, which also inhibit detoxification and create hormonal imbalances, high triglycerides and fatty liver.
While there are multiple factors that contribute to weight gain and resistance to weight loss I have found that identifying individual needs for hormonal balance help people to feel more energy, loose weight and enjoy life again. Information and support can inspire you to enhance your self care, rebalance your body to enhance your health and wellbeing!