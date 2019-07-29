MINNEAPOLIS — The following students have been named to the 2019 spring semester dean's list at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities:
Kaci R. Gwilt and Rose K. Johnson of Blooming Prairie.
Madison Boe of Dodge Center.
Jacob S. Nelson of Ellendale.
Isabel K. Brady of Medford.
Elena B. Bueltel, Ashley R. Coulombe, Kathryn R. DuFrene, Khadija A. Fakrudin, Brady Fisher, Alison A. Golberg, Kristin D. Just, Anna R. Keltto, Stephen T. Leon, Grace H. McClintock, Samantha A. Mundale, Brianna N. Ong, Thomas D. Pfeifer, Ella R. Rasp, Bretton L. Ruiter, Timothy W. Starman and Lydia R. Weisenburger of Owatonna.
To qualify for the dean's list, a student must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average.