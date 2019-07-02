EAU CLAIRE — The following local students have been named to the University of Wisconsin, Eau Claire dean's list for the spring 2019 semester:
Katie Scherger of Dodge Center.
Destiny McCauley, Devin Miller, Kayla Moothart, Amy Oldenburg, Erin Peterson, Tyler Vogt, Jordan Wickman, and Jacob Zabel of Owatonna.
To be eligible, a student must be in good academic standing, have a minimum semester GPA of 3.70 in the College of Arts and Sciences, College of Education and Human Sciences, or the College of Nursing, or a minimum semester GPA of 3.60 in the College of Business, and have completed at least 12 credits during the semester, with no incompletes, no courses below the 100 level, no repeats, and no Satisfactory/Unsatisfactory registrations (except in degree credit-bearing courses that are offered only on the S/U grading system in which a grade of S has been earned).