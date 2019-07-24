Trips
Treasure Island Resort and Casino Trip: Wednesday, Aug. 21
Join the trip to Treasure Island Resort and Casino. We will leave West Hills Social Commons at 9 a.m. and arrive at Treasure Island around 10:15 a.m. We will depart the casino around 2:30 p.m. All travelers will receive $15 of free slot play and a $3 food voucher. A maximum of 49 guests will be allowed (trip certificate winner drawn at 32) and the registration deadline is Aug. 16. Non-members can begin registering on Aug. 1. Cost is $25 for members or $40 for non-members and does not include the cost of the meal.
MN Twins Baseball: Aug. 24
Join Adult Leisure Pursuits as we take our annual trip to the Target Stadium for some Twins Baseball. We will watch the Minnesota Twin’s take on the Detroit Tigers. Departure from the West Hills Social Commons will be at 4 p.m. and the first pitch is at 6:10 p.m. A maximum of 35 guests will be allowed and all must be registered by Aug. 1. Non-members can begin registering on July 23. Cost is $54 for members or $69 for non-members.
Minnesota Harvest Apple Orchard and Worlds Largest Candy Store: Sept. 10
We will depart West Hills Social Commons at 10:45 a.m. and start the trip at the Minnesota Harvest Apple Orchard in Jordan, Minnesota. Lunch will be your choice of hot dog, brat, or hamburger, chips and a glass of cider. After lunch, guests will enjoy a train ride around the orchard as well as pick their own apples. We will then go on to the Wolds Largest Candy Store. A maximum of 55 guests will be allowed and all must be registered by Aug. 19. Non-members can begin registering on Aug. 1. Cost is $25 for members or $40 for non-members.
The Looney Lutherans in Young(ish) at Heart: Sept. 18
The Looney Lutherans are a trio of wacky gals who use music, comedy and help from the audience to share their tips for aging humorously in “Young (ish) at Heart”. This interactive comedy event includes the game show What’s in “Your Lunchbox?”, musical advice for dealing with those aches and pains, and creative tips for keeping fit, because jello isn’t the only thing that jiggles. Material is comedic and family friendly, and you don’t have to be Lutheran to love it! Getting older may be a “pain in the neck”, but laughter is good medicine. A buffet lunch of Dijon rosemary roasted pork loin, roasted red potatoes, and green bean almandine, variety of dinner rolls and butter, full soup and salad bar and dessert will be included. A maximum of 50 guests will be allowed and all must be registered by Aug. 27. Departure from the West Hills Social Commons will be at 10 a.m. Cost is $56 for members or $71 for non-members.
Padleford River Boat Cruise: Sept. 25
Hop on one of the riverboats for a scenic luncheon! Buffet includes BBQ chicken, pulled pork and buns, green chili corn bread, potato salad, seasonal fruit, potato chips, cookies and coffee. This will be a 2 hour boat ride. Departure from the West Hills Social Commons will be at 10 a.m. A maximum of 55 guests will be allowed and all must be registered by Sept. 17. Non-members can begin registering on Aug. 14. Cost is $46 for members or $61 for non-members.
Day Trippers; Bermuda Avenue Triangle: Sept. 26
Two middle-aged business women who are good friends want to keep an eye on their aging mothers, so they move their mothers into a shared senior condo in Las Vegas. On a trip to the casino, the mothers are saved from a mugger by a charming gambler who is short on cash. They allow him to stay on the couch in their living room, and the results are such that you’ll laugh yourself silly. It’s like Dean Martin meets LaVerne and Shirley. Departure from the West Hills Social Commons will be at 10:45 a.m. A maximum of 55 guests will be allowed and all must be registered by Sept. 17. Non-members can begin registering on Sept. 2. Cost is $50 for members or $65 for non-members and includes a meal.
Mystery Trip: Oct. 9
Are you willing to take a chance and see where our tour is going? This trip will consist of a tour and lunch. After lunch, we will stop on the way back for dessert. Lunch is included in the ticket price and will include a choice of either a Norwegian meatball dinner or chicken pot pie, as well as a choice of coffee, ice tea, lemonade, milk, canned Pepsi, diet Pepsi, or root beer. Please give your order the day you register. A maximum of 55 guests will be allowed and all must be registered by Sept. 25. Non-members can begin registering on Sept. 1. Cost is $28 for members or $43 for non-members. Departure from West Hills Social Commons will be at 8:15 a.m.
Programs
Pre-Planning Seminar
Have you thought about pre-planning your funeral or cremation services? Is it on your list of things to do but constantly gets pushed to the bottom? Do you have questions but aren’t sure where to start? April Paxton from Michaelson funeral home will be at West Hills Social Commons to help. She will be able to answer questions and assist you in getting your pre-planning process started. Light refreshments will be served. This seminar will be held on Monday, July 15 at 10 a.m. (register by July 11) and Monday, Sept. 16 at 10 a.m. (register by Sept. 12).
Senior Fraud
Are you interested in learning about Senior Fraud? Detective Christian Berg from Owatonna Police Department will be at West Hills Social Commons at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 17 to discuss identify theft and other common scams targeting elderly, such as grandparent scam or romance scams.
Decorate your own Birdhouse
Decorate a wooden birdhouse to take home on Wednesday, Aug. 7. Class begins at 10 a.m. Put your personal touch on the birdhouse for a charming addition to your patio, deck or backyard. Discover the perfect place for your birdhouse. Cost is $5 and all supplies will be provided. Registration deadline is July, 24.
Trivia Night
Do you think you have what it takes to win Adult Leisure Pursuit Trivia? Join our staff at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12 as we play 50,60 and 70’s themed trivia. If you come dressed as one of the decades you will get extra points. You can either RSVP with a team or alone and that night we will put you on a team.Participants should RSVP by Sept. 6. Cost is free for ALP members or $3 for non-members.
Disco Dance
Get out your boogie shoes and come to West Hills Social Commons for the first ever Disco Dance on Saturday, Sept. 21 from 6-8 p.m. We will have music and some light appetizers to enjoy. Please RSVP by Sept. 13. Cost is $5 for ALP members or $8 for non-members.
Greeting Cards Group
The Recycled Greeting Cards group will be meeting the 2nd Monday of each Month from 1-3 p.m. at West Hills Social Commons. If you have interested in joining this group or have any questions, please contact the West Hills Social Commons.
Gift Shop Items
West Hills Social Commons has a gift shop that offers a wide variety of products made by our talented Adult Leisure Pursuit members. There are items such as quilts, recycled greeting cards, stitched kitchen towels and more. Stop by the gift shop and pick up a handcrafted gift for your next special occasion.
Table Tennis
The table tennis program will run at West Hills Social Commons on Wednesday’s from 12:30-2 p.m. ($1 per time). Any age can play the game, so don’t be afraid. Players of all abilities are welcome. Wear comfortable clothing. They are willing to teach any new players!
500 Club
Played on Friday, July 19, 2019. There were 25 players, 7 tables with 7 rounds each. First Place went to Bob Hardcopf with 4,140 points. Second Place went to Lester Trapp with 3,250 points. Third Place went to Betty Mikeworth with 3,140 points. Fourth Place went to Jerry Czarnowski with 2,890 points. Fifth Place went to Rosie Limberg with 2,990 points. Sixth Place went to Annie Matzke with 2,980 points. Seventh Place went to Pat Kozack with 2,960 points. There was no Fonzie Bear Winner. Betty Mikeworth made a 10 spade bid. Rosie Limberg made a 10 club bid and Jerry Czarnowski made a 10 no trump bid. Bob Hardcopf made a 10 no trump bid.
Cribbage
The weather took its toll last week on the numbers that played and the group only got to play six rounds due to time constraints. Ruth Boser managed to have top score with 711/726 with Wayne Camilli winning a close battle for second.. Gary Staats was the drawing winner. There were no hands of 20+ and Boser and Camilli along with Staats, Marvin Maas and JoAnn Kaiser all won three games,
Book Club
Calling all avid readers. Adult Leisure Pursuits has a book club. Join the Book Worms at West Hills Social Commons to discuss the monthly book. The books of the month are available at the Owatonna Library. Call West Hills Social Commons with questions.
Bowling
Dawnlight Bowling Friday, July 19, 2019
Fifth Frame Strike Jackpot: Chuck Newgard
Pins Over Average:
Game 1: Norma Louis 147 (+24)
Game 2: Worth Gallentine 199 (+31); Jim Gasner 185 (+30); Bob Pecore 199 (+27)
Game 3: Marty Speikers 224 (+51); Worth Gallentine 199 (+31)
High Series: Marty Speikers 565 (+46)
Split Conversions: Jim Gasner (6-7-10); Worth Gallentine (5-10); Reuben Ebeling (3-10)
HyVee Bowling Monday, July 22
High games: Ev Pecore 146 +34 Mike Dettmer 219 +30, Jim Harlicker 180 +28, Kathy Honsey 163 +27, Dave Linders 175 +39, Judy Drevlow 196 +37, Judy Johnson 185 +36, Duane Bock 179 +35, Bob Pecore 196 +27, Janice Walker 156 +34, Bill Nelson 203 +49, Murry Srock 261 +74 and Marty Speikers 222 +39
Split Conversions: Judy Harlicker 5-6-10, Mike Dettmer 4-5-7, Kathy Honsey 2-7, Denny Johnson 3-6-7-10, Dave Linders 3-10, Bob Pecore 5-10, Jim Gasner 5-10, Sue Srock 2-5-7, Becky Christainson 3-10 and Sharon Allard 3-10 and 5-7
First, second and third place jackpot winners:
1st game Bill Nelson first place, Marty Speikers and Dave Linders tied for second and third
2nd game Murry Srock, Judy Johnson and Janice Walker
3rd game: Mike Dettmer, Jim Harlicker and Kathy Honsey
Billiards
The billiards players are always looking for new players to join the group. They meet on Tuesdays at 8 a.m. and Thursday’s at 1 p.m. You don’t have to be a pool shark to enjoy a game of billiards. Come on down and play a game or two. Both men and women are always welcome if you are a beginner, the players would be happy to teach you the game. Drop-in billiards is also available Monday-Friday when the building is open. Cost is $0.50 for 2 hours.
Bingo
Every Friday at 12:30 p.m. in the multipurpose room. All participants must be Adult Leisure Pursuit Members.
Senior Softball Schedule:
Tuesday, July 30 at Owatonna.
Golden Tones
Golden Tones is looking for any members who enjoy singing to give us a try. We are especially in need of men but would welcome anyone to join us. We do not do auditions and being able to read music is not a necessity. If you are interested, call Mary Carlson at 507-451-3100 or 507-213-3096
SeniorPlace Membership Scholarships
SeniorPlace Inc. sponsors scholarships for Adult Leisure Pursuits memberships for individuals in need. A confidential application form is available at West Hills Social Commons. Please complete the application form, submit it to the West Hills Social Commons Staff and then it will go to the upcoming SeniorPlace Inc. Board meeting for approval. If there are questions, contact Eric or a SeniorPlace Inc. board member.
Hy-Vee Senior Diner’s Club
We are excited to introduce a new dining option for seniors over the age of 60. Every day from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. and 4–7 p.m. at Hy-Vee seniors can select a meal from various options including Hickory House meat products, salad bar, soup and sandwich, pizza, or Chinese food. This program is intended to provide healthy and stimulating dining experiences for all senior citizens age 60 and better.
Prior enrollment is required for this program. You can enroll in person at Hy-Vee on the 2nd Monday of each month or the 4th Wednesday of each month from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. You can also enroll by contacting SEMCAC at (507)864-8243 or seniordinersclub@semcac.org.
AARP Smart Driver Classes
Thursday, Aug. 1 at 12:30 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 5 at 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 13 at 8:30 a.m.