ROCHESTER — The following local students graduated from Rochester Community and Technical College (RCTC) following the spring 2019 semester:
Jessica Ferguson and Shelby Noble of Blooming Prairie.
Elizabeth Bergee, Amalia Crowe, Ashley Johnson, Debra Kaldenberg-Ellinghysen, Mateah Lamoree, Katelyn Oakland, Alexander Roberts, McKenna Schouweiler, Sharon Schriever, Brandon Utech, and Spencer Zwiefel of Dodge Center.
John Anderson, Natalie Bell, Nathan Breamer, Erin Doepke, Travis Fisher, Nicole Gregg,Kelsey Jensen, Theodore Messenger, Brandon Sisler, and Brianna Sisler.
The College's 103rd Commencement Ceremony was held on May 16, 2019 in the Regional Sports Center. Fall 2018 graduates were recognized, along with Spring and Summer 2019 candidates.