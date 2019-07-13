Parks and Recreation summer activities are ending and we are planning for our fall activities. Our next brochure is set to come out on July 23. This edition will feature our fall programs and activities. Registration for our youth programs include volleyball, football, and swimming lessons. Registration begins July 25. Register on line at 6:00 am, in person (540 West Hills Circle) from 7 am-5pm, or call our office (444-4321) from 7 am-5 pm. Our website is also a place to check for upcoming activities: http://ci.owatonna.mn.us/parksrecreation. If you ever have any questions, call our office at 444-4321.
Youth Volleyball
A fun introduction to volleyball for grades 3-6. This program runs Sept. 7-Oct. 26. Practices are held at various elementary schools throughout Owatonna one night a week and games will be held Saturday mornings at the Owatonna Middle School. Cost is $35 or $45 if you register after Aug. 8. A coaches meeting is set for Aug. 28 from 6-7 p.m. and kick off clinic and meeting will be held Aug. 28 from 7-8 p.m. at the OHS gym.
Youth Football
1st and 2nd Grade Football — Mini Husky Pups
This program focuses each week on a different football skill followed by games such as flickerball, interception, and many others. No football equipment required. Cost is $26 ($36 after Aug. 8) and a T-shirt is included with the fee. Practices will be held from 9-10:15 a.m. at the OHS Practice Football Field on Sept. 7, 14, 21, and 28.
3rd and 4th Grade Football — Mighty Huskies
A tackle football program. Games and scrimmages are played weekday evenings (typically Thursdays) and/or Saturday mornings. Players will meet their coaches at the first practice. Cost is $75 ($85 after Aug. 8). The first practice and meeting will be from 5:45-7:15 p.m. at the OHS Football Field on Aug. 22. Bring your shoulder pads and helmets will be handed out at the clinic.
5th and 6th Grade Football — Junior Huskies
A tackle football program. Games and scrimmages are played weekday evenings (typically Mondays) and/or Saturday mornings. Cost is $75 ($85 after Aug. 8). The first practice and meeting will be from 5:45-7:15 p.m. at the OHS Football Field on Aug. 23. Bring your shoulder pads and helmets will be handed out that evening.
We will be taking registrations for Parks and Recreation football at the Owatonna Huskies Football Camp on Wednesday, Aug. 7 at the OHS Football Field.
Equipment needed for 3rd-6th grade football includes shoulder pads, mouth guard, football pants and multi-purpose shoes. The Parks and Recreation Department will supply the helmet and football jerseys, but these must be returned at the end of the season.
Volunteer Coaches are needed for football. We depend on volunteer coaches for these programs. If you are interested, please call the Park and Recreation Department office at 444-4321 for more information. Coaches Meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. in the Lower Level Conference Room at the West Hills on Aug. 19.
Dates to remember
July 15-18: Big Outdoors Adventure Camp
July 15-18: STEM Camp
July 19: Rec on the Go –Manthey Park, 10-11 a.m.
July 22-25: Little Tykes Sports Camp
July 22: Session 3 Swimming Lessons begin
July 23: Fall Brochure released
July 25: Rec on the Go- Owatonna Education Center 1-2 p.m.
July 25: Fall adult softball registration deadline
July 25-27: Crazy Days in Owatonna
July 29-Aug. 1: Little Outdoor Adventure Camp
July 29-Aug. 1: STEM Camp
Aug. 1: Rec on the Go- Willow Run Townhomes 3- 4 p.m.
Aug. 5: Aviation Discovery
Aug. 6-8: Aviation Exploration
Aug. 24: Woofstock