BEMIDJI — Local students Marilyn Wipf of Claremont and Cierra DuChene of Medford have been named to the Bemidji State University in Bemidji, Minnesota president's list for the spring 2019 semester.
To be eligible for the President's List, BSU students must be enrolled for at least 12 credits and earn a perfect 4.0 GPA during the semester. A total of 351 students earned Spring 2019 President's List honors from the university, and an additional 681 students earned Dean's List honors for earning GPAs between 3.50 and 3.99.