Owatonna, MN (55060)

Today

Gusty winds developing. A mix of clouds and sun this morning then becoming mostly cloudy this afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 72F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 60F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.