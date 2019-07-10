AMES — Local student Riley Arthur of Ellendale was named to the spring 2019 dean's list in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences at Iowa State University. The dean's list honors students who were enrolled in 12 credit hours and earned a 3.5 grade point average for the term.
