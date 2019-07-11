OWATONNA — Each of the elementary grade classrooms of four Owatonna schools elected their Citizens of the Year at the close of the 2019 school year. For most, balloting was done by their student peers and certificates were awarded by the school administrators. The recognition program, certificates and Kiwanis gift pen are sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Owatonna, an International service organization of men and women who focus on development of young children and youth, the local club meeting Wednesday noons at SpareTime Entertainment, 333 18th St. SE..