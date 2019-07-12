OWATONNA — Various positions at the Steele County Free Fair are looking for volunteers and workers during that week.
The Muckle Museum at the Steele County Free Fair is looking for volunteers Aug. 13–18. Those interested in helping in the museum during the fair should contact the fair office at 451-5305.
Many food and commercial vendors throughout the fair are in need of workers. Those who wish to work for a vendor should come to the Steele County Free Fair office to complete an application or visit their website at scff.org. Please return the application to the Steele County Free Fair office as soon as possible.
The fair also needs volunteers to help with parking. Those interested in volunteering should contact the fair office.