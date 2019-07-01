OWATONNA — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Minnesota held their annual Bowl for Kids’ Sake event at Spare Time Entertainment in Owatonna. This year the organization raised over $83,000 to help provide children facing adversity with positive adult role models. Each year, businesses compete to be their business category’s top fundraiser. The winners receive the coveted traveling plaque for the year.
The top winners in each of the following categories are: Large Business Challenge — Federated Insurance, Small Business Challenge — Doherty Staffing, Agency Partner Challenge – Federated Insurance, Health Care Challenge — Mayo Clinic Health Systems, Relator Challenge — ERA Gillespie, Financial Challenge — United Prairie Bank, and Public School Challenge- McKinley Elementary. In addition to winning the Public School Challenge, the Owatonna School District competed with the Faribault School District and won the coveted School District Pin.
With the support of these businesses, along with many others, Big Brothers of Southern Minnesota continues to clear a path to the biggest possible future for the children in the community.