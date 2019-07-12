SAINT PETER — The Olson-Anderson Foundation was established in 1997 with funds contributed by Owatonna Clinic physicians. It is named after Owatonna Clinic founders Dr. A.J. Olson and Dr. Frank Anderson, both family physicians. They cared for patients in Owatonna for nearly 40 years and the scholarship honors their commitment to the community, medicine, and education. The Olson-Anderson Owatonna Clinic Scholarship Program began in 2011.
Olson-Anderson Owatonna Clinic scholarships are awarded each year to outstanding students who intend to enroll in an undergraduate or graduate medical-related education program at an accredited college, university, or vocational-technical school. Scholarships are awarded on the basis of academic record, demonstrated leadership, participation in school and community activities, honors, work experience, statement of goals and aspirations, unusual personal or family circumstances, and an outside appraisal.
Local recipients in the 2019 Olson-Anderson Owatonna Clinic Scholarship Program are:
• Caitlin Anderson; Owatonna, MN; Winona State University; Nursing
• El ena Bueltel; Owatonna, MN; Unive rsity of Minnesota; Nursing
• Timon Higgins; Owatonna, MN; Unive rsity of Iowa; Medicine
• David Kraus; Owatonna, MN; University of Minnesota; Medicine
• Sydney Mullenbach; Owatonna, MN; South Central College; Health Sciences
• Anna Rahrick; Owatonna, MN; Unive rsity of Minnesota; Medicine
• Emily Rahrick; Owatonna, MN; Unive rsity of Minnesota — Duluth; Biology
• Tessa Rahrick; Owatonna, MN; College o f St. Benedict; Biology
• Ahnna Stelter; Owatonna, MN; Unive rsity of Wisconsin — La Crosse; Biomedica l Sciences
• Benjamin Stelter; Owatonna, MN; University of Wisconsin — La Crosse; Biochemistry