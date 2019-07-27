“There was a scholar of the law who stood up to test Jesus and said, ‘Teacher, what must I do to inherit eternal life?’ Jesus said to him, ‘What is written in the law? How do you read it?’ He said in reply, You shall love the Lord, your God, with all your heart, with all your being, with all your strength, and with all your mind, and your neighbor as yourself. Jesus replied to him, ‘You have answered correctly; do this and you shall live.’ But because he wished to justify himself, he said to Jesus, ‘And who is my neighbor?’”
And who is my neighbor? That is a question that continues to challenge us as our community and nation become increasingly diverse. We know this just by glancing around us — our neighborhoods don’t look like they used to. The people next door no longer necessarily look like us. They don’t come from the same ethnic background. They may not speak our language or share our customs. It is a trend destined to continue.
While on sabbatical earlier this year I had the opportunity to hear Dr. Amy-Jill Levine, an Orthodox Jewish professor of New Testament, in a presentation about how a first century Jew, such as the disciples of Jesus, would have heard the parables. She reminded us that over the centuries we have layered on various interpretations which color the way we hear the parable.
She points out that the history of animosity between the Palestinian Jews and the Samaritans (who were also Jews) was deep and long lasting. No one would have expected a Samaritan, who was an enemy, to act in this compassionate way. Dr. Levine reflects that this is the point of the parable. Although the priest and Levite who had an obligation to stop and help passed by the Samaritan stops. She quotes Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. who said that the difference in response came from asking different questions. The priest and Levite wondered, “What will happen to me if I stop and help this person?” A legitimate question on the dangerous road between Jerusalem and Jericho. The Samaritan, on the other hand, asked, “What will happen to this person if I do not stop to help?” This is what made the Samaritan a neighbor to the beaten man.
We are challenged to put aside our prejudices and see neighbors all around us. An old rabbi once asked his pupils how they could tell when the night had ended and the day had begun. “Could it be,” asked one of the students, “when you can see an animal in the distance and tell whether it’s a sheep or a dog?” “No,” answered the rabbi. Another asked, “Is it when you can look at a tree in the distance and tell whether it’s a fig tree or a peach tree?” “No,” answered the rabbi. “Then when is it?” the pupils demanded. “It is when you can look on the face of any man or woman and see that it is your sister or brother. Because if you cannot see this, it is still night.”