Softball games are in full swing. While the games are entertaining and fun to watch, playing them can lead to injuries. The most common injuries can occur at the shoulder, wrist, forearm, hand, low back, and the head. Prevention is key to avoiding these injuries. Players should perform a proper warm up of their muscles including stretching to the shoulders, wrists, forearms, back, hip flexors, and calves. Jogging or running is another great way improve circulation and prevent injuries. Rotation of players pitching is another key way to prevent overuse injuries to the shoulder and elbow.
For the more serious recreational players or athletes, working with a physical therapist can be of benefit. They can address any problems with your technique or mechanical form when pitching or batting. Any imbalance in muscle strength or position of your spine, hips, and feet can affect your injury risk during a game. Physical therapists are able to provide education and instruction with strengthening exercises. They can also help you improve flexibility and mobility of your joints to reduce risk of injury during repetitive activity.