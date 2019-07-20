TODD HALE: Klecker Band returns to Litomysl Festival for 48th year

There a lot of traditions in Steele County that never disappear. So it is with the Klecker Band, that will again play at the upcoming Litomysl Summer Festival on July 28.
This band had its beginning as a family band (Klecker family) and over the year has added other musicians from outside the family. The late Frank Klecker founded the band in 1925. Frank’s brother, Eddie, and cousin Joe, were also part of the original band.
A couple of well-known Owatonna musicians assumed the position of director after Frank passed away. Ladd Rypka, who also played with the band, assumed the directorship followed by Rufus Sanders. I remember Rufus telling me, “I was asked to take over the director’s duties after Ladd passed away”. Ladd held the baton and played his “peck horn” along with the band. Other musicians who directed the band included Lloyd Grandprey, Henry Spatenka and Ted Hill. Eddie Skalicky was a long-time bass drummer in the band.
Bringing back the Czech tunes
Steele County folks loved the authentic Czech music played by the Klecker band and you’ll hear them again this next weekend during the festival at Litomysl. We featured the band for many years at the fair on KRFO Radio and they also made an appearance at Cedarview Nursing Home next to the fairgrounds. Their music was stirring and brought back memories both here and in the “old country”.
I remember visiting with Regina Klecker who said, “When the band first started it played at lots of dances, many of them in town halls and even barns on Steele County farms. The band was also a feature at the CSA Lodge at the Auditorium Hall on Cedar Avenue. Back in those days, if you were a member of the Klecker family you were expected to play in the band. For those not members of the family, playing in the Klecker Band was a special honor. In fact, if you played in the band, you were automatically a “Klecker”.
Early members of the band
You’ll recognize the names of the early members of the Klecker Band including George F. Klecker, Joe Klecker, Vincent Klecker, Frank J. Klecker and Frank Klecker Jr., Edward Klecker, Elizabeth Klecker, Ann Klecker Miller, Libby Klecker Miller, Martha Klecker, Pete Klecker, Marie Klecker Warner, Edward Klecker, Vincent Klecker, and his sons, Vincent Jr. and Robert Klecker.
As the generations went by, the band continued to flourish although members of the actual Klecker family dwindled. Other local musicians were called to fill in the gaps such as Berlyn Staska, Lloyd Grandprey Jr., Kevin and Vickie Canny, John and Paul Aronson, Eddie Rypka and Joe Brough.
In the early 90’s, band personnel changed. Besides a few Klecker family members these musicians joined the band: Ray Trenda, Armond Rezac, Ken Wavrin, Vickie Kanne, Rudy Mason, Amy Hellowick, Monica Klecker Loust, Gordy Vavra, Jack Nornes, Dr. John Schoen, Sid Wilker, Franklin Romsdahl, Dean Olson, Brian Hellowick, Kevin Kanne, George and Allan Klecker, Richard Reseland, Ed Olson, Ron Brey, George Dusek, Dann Rypka and Eddie Skalicky.
Current members
Today the Klecker band has reduced in size but it continues to hold on to tradition and play those old Czech tunes. The current roster, as confirmed by George Klecker, current director includes Allan Klecker (Baritone), Troy Anderson (Baritone), Edwin Olson, (Tuba), Berlyn Staska (Trumpet), Vicki Kanne, Monica Anderson, Cheri Klecker and Monica Laust all on Clarinet.
I’m sure I may have missed a name or two of past members of Klecker bands. If so, let me know and I’ll print them next week.
Other bands and musicians scheduled to perform include the Dan Stursa Band and Hans Hohrman and his accordion. There will be Polka Mass at 10:00 a.m. where the Owatonna Knights of Columbus Choir will perform. In the church basement a shaved ham or turkey sandwich meal will be served from 11:00-2:00. Ladies of the parish will make many dozen prune, poppyseed and apricot biscuits (or “buchty” in Czech.
Did you know?
There is a story behind the baking of Buchty. The church women make sweet yeast dough, roll it out, cut it into small squares and fill them with the filling. The corners of the square of dough are lifted up kitty-corner and folded in the middle and the dough is pinched together. The dough has four eyes on top with the filling peeping out. These eyes are called “The four eyes of God”.
Gifts to the school district
You should know who gives gifts to the Owatonna Public Schools. Here’s the latest listing approved by the Owatonna School Board: Homecoming parade sponsorship: BerkshireHathaway Advantage Real Estate ($300), Hometown Credit Union ($300), Prairie Ridge Orthodontics ($300), Federated Ins., ($300), Main Street Dental Clinic ($200), Hy-Vee ($100), Alexander Lumber ($100). Clay Target Team: Kyle Wolfe ($250), Federated Ins. ($250), Husky Pet and Car Wash ($250), Coldwell Banker ($250), Hodgeman Concreter ($250), Prime Garage Door ($250), Mohs Homes ($250), Mohs Contracting ($250), Alexander Lumber ($250), Owatonna Heating and Cooling ($250), Olympic Fire ($250), GMR Alexander ($250), AGI Electric ($250), JJD Companies ($250). Fishing Team: Tralo Companies Inc., ($1,000), Madeline Alberts ($200).
Gus’ Station car show
Venture up to the Village of Yesteryear from 8:30 to noon today to view the 5th Annual Gus’ Station Car Show and Fundraiser. Breakfast will be available from 8:30-10:30, and the show runs till noon with a 12:30 departure to Spurgy’s and Grill in Hope. Admission is free.
Elks car show canceled
The Elks Club annual car show which has been held on Vine Street between Cedar and Elm will not be held this year, at least at that location. Closing of the block is now forbidden due to the new apartment complex across from the Elks. The parking lot for the apartments also cannot be used for displays. No alternate location has been announced.
Lacina memories
Ben Lacina, 1992 OHS grad, son of Ray and Nancy Lacina has followed his father’s footsteps in his work in education at the St. Paul Public Schools. He is Supervisor of Talent Development and Acceleration Services for the St. Paul School District. He did not pursue teaching music as his father did but his talents in the area of music were well known when he was a student at OHS.
Ben began writing music when he was in the third grade. His talents were recognized by many. He won a first place for a composition entered in competition with the Minnesota Music Teachers Association. But there was a special thrill for Ben when, in 1992, the OHS Symphony Orchestra, directed by Mark Gitch, played a composition that he had written. The work was originally written for violin and piano. When I interviewed Ben he told me, “When I originally sat down to write this piece, I knew it was only designed for piano and violin, but I also had the desire in the back of my mind to have a full orchestra play it. I could hear every part, which made the task somewhat easier.” Ben started arranging the piece for full orchestra just a month before the performance date of the OHS Symphony Orchestra.
The title
The name of the piece was “Adventus Pacis” Ben said, “I originally played the piece for my piano teacher Portia Johnson. She said it sounded like “peace” to her. Then I talked with Mr. Buerman, a former Latin teacher at OHS who suggested the title which, in Latin, translates to “Advent of Peace”. Besides the thrill of hearing the Owatonna students playing his composition, the piece was to be played in Canada during the orchestra summer tour to Winnipeg.
This wasn’t the first time Ben’s composing talents were called on at OHS. He wrote pieces for Sue Leithold for concert and all-city choir. He also wrote a disco number, “Been Jammin” which was played by the Pep Band.
Ben graduated from Moorhead State with a music degree in 1997. He did teach music in St. Paul where he remained for seven years. He then went to the Fred Moore Middle School in Anoka where he served as Arts Curriculum Coordinator. Before his current position with St. Paul Public Schools he was a program manager at the Creative Arts High School in St. Paul.
Fair notes
This year, the Owatonna People’s Press Amateur Talent Show will be held on Sunday afternoon at 2:00 at the Reseland Stage in KRFO Town Square. Entry forms are now available on the fair website, scff.org, at the fair office and at the Owatonna People’s Press. There are three divisions of competition: pre-teen (12 and under), teen (13-18) and open (any age). First place winners in each division will receive $75.00 cash and a chance to compete at the Minnesota State Fair. Second place will receive $25.00 cash.
Mega-Ride tickets for the Goldstar Midway are now on sale only at Hy-Vee in Owatonna. Ticket price remains the same, $55.00 for unlimited rides on the midway all during fair week. Wrist bands will be attached on the first day of the fair beginning at 1:00 p.m. at the midway ticket office. Deadline for purchase is 5:00 p.m. August 13.
Sign-up for the Mutton Bustin’ Contest can be done on the fair website or at the fair office. The contest will take place Saturday night of the fair at the “Bulls and Barrels” event in the grandstand. Cost to enter is $5.00, contestants must be between 7 and 10 years old and weigh less than 55 pounds. Deadline to register is August 13 at noon. Participants must wear a helmet.
You can log on to the official Steele County Free Fair website; scff.org. The site has entry forms, schedule of events, grandstand entertainment, beer garden entertainment, free stage entertainment, food vendors and sponsors.
Volunteers are being sought in several areas of the fair. The Muckle Museum needs volunteer hosts in the museum. Volunteers are also needed to help with parking during the fair.
If you are seeking employment during fair week at a food or commercial vendor, stop into the fair office to complete an application or visit the fair website.
Dates of the 2019 SCFF are August 13-18 in Owatonna. “Summer Days, Carnival Lights”.
Missing Steve
I’ll miss my friend, Steve Stansberry, who passed away a week ago after experiencing another stroke. Steve was a dedicated educator. He was a principal at Lincoln Elementary School. Steve enjoyed his times having breakfast and coffee weekly with former educators in Owatonna. He made the scene even after he suffered his first stroke which affected his right side. He enjoyed his friends in education. He also served on the Owatonna Public Utilities Commission.
Visiting Ralph Rogness
I also enjoyed a visit with Ralph Rogness, a long-time elementary physical education teacher. Ralph has returned to Owatonna and now resides at Birchwood Cottages. Ralph’s wife, Elaine resides at Park Place. We had a lot of good laughs over events that have happened over the years and Ralph really appreciates being back home again.
Jottings
The Owatonna Arts Center hosts its annual “Secret Garden Tour” tomorrow. Tickets are $12.00 in advance and $15.00 on the day of the event. They are available at Kottke’s (till noon) and at the Arts Center.
If you dine at Buffalo Wild Wings, tell your server you are supporting the Owatonna Police Explorers. Ten percent of your bill will go toward supporting the Explorers as they raise fuimds for state competition.
Crows figured it out!
Up until a few days ago, I blamed our pesky squirrels for knocking down our suet bird feeder. The other day, I discovered who the real culprits were. Crows! Crows as big as chickens landed on our roof and even discovered how to pull the latch for the suet feeder to get at the cherished food. Unbelievable!
