This past week I have been reminded of the power of stories. There are people in our lives who are gifted in retelling moments in their lives. The stories are often humorous, reflective or life changing snapshots. Insights into who they are as a person, what they have learned in their lifetime and often possessing wisdom for us to use moving forward. That is why I love sitting down for dinner, going to coffee or sitting by a bonfire. That’s where stories seem to be told. These gems mined from someone else’s life.
In many ways, the Bible is a collection of stories that tell the relationship between God and God’s people. The ways we have wrestled with God, made mistakes and strived to be faithful. It also tells of the ways God has kept his promises and worked with us throughout our history. The stories of the Bible are the stories of our ancestors. Even they can be funny, moving, and filled with life altering moments.
Yet God’s work with God’s people did not end when the Bible was put together, it has continued on in our great-grandparents’, grandparents’ and parents’ lives. It continues on in us. We are the storytellers of God’s most recent works. It doesn’t have to be an epic tale of transformation; it can be a simple story of observation. A woman I knew with dementia would tell me how she sang hymns whenever she went out as a kid to call the cows in at night. Under the night sky, those songs were her conversation with God when she was scared. As an adult, those songs were what remained of her ability to talk to God.
Recently, I took a group of a women on a retreat where we shared our stories. In many ways, folks were surprised by the power that comes from sharing and the strength required to be vulnerable with one another. When we take a leap of faith and trust those among us, our stories contain an unidentifiable power to connect us to one other. After sharing our stories, we looked to see what themes arrived and where God was present. The amazing thing about this process is sometimes you don’t see God until you look back or until you see your story through someone else’s eyes.
Take a leap of faith. Trust in those around you. Whether you gather around a bonfire or you are sitting at the bedside of an ailing parent, share and listen to one another’s stories. Share in the laughter and tears that come from the moments in our lives. You may discover God’s presence in new or different ways as you hear God weaving in and out one another’s lives. You may help someone come to a greater understanding about their life by learning from yours. You possess a treasure that will never loose it’s value as your story may be passed from one person to the next.