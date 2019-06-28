OWATONNA — Those who suffer from painful cramping in one or both of legs, leg numbness, or weakness in the legs may have Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD). Fortunately, there is a Medicare-covered therapy program that is designed to help.
What is PAD?
It is a problem with the circulation that causes narrowing of the blood vessels in the legs. As a result of this narrowing, not enough blood flows to the legs while up and moving around, so the symptoms show up most often with walking. Typical symptoms include painful cramping in one or both legs and leg numbness or weakness, as mentioned above.
What causes PAD?
Smoking, diabetes, obesity, family history, or a history of coronary artery disease can all be contributing factors to developing Peripheral Artery Disease.
What is the therapy program that helps?
The Supervised Exercise Therapy (SET) Program is specifically designed to address the symptoms of PAD by improving how those afflicted experience those symptoms and by delaying the onset or worsening of the symptoms.
Physicians are now able to order SET for their patients with PAD at Allina Health – Owatonna Hospital. These services are provided in the outpatient Cardiac Rehab department at the hospital. Up to 36 sessions over a 12 week period are covered by Medicare if all prerequisites of the SET program are met.
For more information on the Owatonna Hospital SET program, call 507-997-2168.