Diabetes mellitus is a worldwide health problem characterized by the body’s inability to break down sugar due to a decrease in your body’s response to inefficiency of the hormone insulin.
According to the American Diabetes Association, the toll of diabetes is significant if left unchecked.
1. Two out of three people with diabetes die from heart disease or stroke.
2. Diabetes is the leading cause of kidney failure.
3. Diabetes is the leading cause of new cases of blindness among adults.
4. The rate of amputation for people with diabetes is 10 times higher than for people without diabetes. About 60-70% of people with diabetes have mild to severe forms of nerve damage that could result in pain in the feet or hands, slowed digestion, sexual dysfunction and other nerve problems.
Physical activity, healthy nutrition and stress management are important factors in the prevention and treatment of diabetes. Your physician may prescribe medication to assist with the treatment of diabetes. Your physical therapist can create a safe, progressive exercise program that enables your body to become more sensitive to insulin and effectively remove extra glucose from your bloodstream.
Here are some of the benefits of regular physical activity:
1. Decreased blood pressure and cholesterol levels
2. Reduced risk for heart disease and stroke
3. Increased calorie expenditure to enable weight loss
4. Strengthening of the heart and improved blood circulation
5. Strengthening of muscles and bones.
Here are five exercise tips for individuals with diabetes:
1. It is essential to avoid injury and remain hydrated. It is also important to have some fast-acting sugary food available in the event of hypoglycemia or low blood sugar levels. This is critical for individuals who are on insulin and have type 1 diabetes.
2. As a general rule, we encourage you to warm up for 5 minutes before starting to exercise and cool down for 5 minutes at the end.
3. If you feel uncomfortable, rest for a few minutes and see how you are feeling. Physical Therapists will educate and train you to understand your energy levels and listen to your body.
4. Use the “talk test” to make sure you are not pushing yourself too hard. If you become short of breath and you cannot talk, then slow down. As your fitness level improves over time, you’ll be able to exercise at a higher intensity and chat with others while you do it.
5. Make sure to wear appropriate shoes and clean socks that fit you well. Check inside your shoes before wearing them to make sure nothing is inside of the shoe that might hurt you or make you feel uncomfortable. Always examine your feet before and after activity for blisters, redness, or other signs of irritation. Talk to your doctor immediately if you experience pain or notice a blister, cut, or sore that is not healing.
We at In Touch Physical Therapy are here to help. If you know someone who has diabetes, or is at risk for diabetes, the best thing you can do is recommend they call us and schedule an appointment. We are here to help you.