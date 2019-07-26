OWATONNA — Thursday, Aug. 16 is Senior Day at the Steele County Free Fair. The day includes free parking for those 65 and older from 8 a.m. to noon, sponsored by US Bank of Owatonna, and entertainment by the Golden Tones of Owatonna beginning at 10:30 a.m. The Senior Citizen volunteers of the year will be honored at 11:30 a.m.
George’s Concertina band kicks off at noon and the Little Fisherman at 2:45 p.m. The White Sidewalls will end the day’s entertainment at 8 p.m.
There will be specials offered to the seniors by many of the vendors at the fair. Del Pointe, the Rodney Dangerfield of Owatonna, will be the emcee for Thursday afternoon’s entertainment.
On Friday, Aug. 16 the Riverbend Dutchmen will be on the United Prairie stage from noon – 2:30 p.m. and Saturday at noon will be the Dan Stursa band. Dan Stursa will also entertain fairgoers at the barn dance from 5–9 p.m. in the Swine Show Arena.
Luverne Wanous and Hans Hohrman will be performing at the entrances to the Four Seasons every evening and Sunday afternoon.