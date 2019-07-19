OSHKOSH — Local students Toria Koch and Logan Ringhofer of Owatonna have received honors for academic achievement at the University of Wisconsin, Oshkosh by being named to the dean's list and honor roll for the spring 2019 semester. Koch has been named to the dean's list and Ringhofer has been named to the honor roll.
To qualify for the honor roll on the UW Oshkosh campus, a student must take at least 12 credits and earn a grade-point average (GPA) of at least 3.3 (out of a possible 4.0). Those with a GPA of 3.75 or better qualify for the dean’s list.