This week we’ll look back at 100 years of history for another Steele County Lutheran Church. Trinity Lutheran in Owatonna is observing its 100th year with year-long events. This week I shine the historical spotlight on First Lutheran Church of Hope, where members are also celebrating a centennial year. The celebration will be tomorrow.
Among the early settlers of the Hope area was a group of Danes who organized a congregation and built a church about two miles southwest of Hope. As the years passed, many of the original members had retired from active farming and their farms were rented or sold. Nearly all of those who moved in were of other nationalities. Since the language used in the church was Danish, the newcomers could not make use of its facilities and services. Perhaps, as had been the case in many other places, the church was too slow to adopt itself to new situations. The church stood, but membership gradually decreased until those who were still active were too few in number to keep the work going.
In the summer of 1919 S.J. Hansen, the Danish Lutheran pastor from Owatonna, canvassed the community of Hope to learn whether church work could be resumed. He found the prospects favorable, and at a business meeting on October 8, 1919, First Lutheran Church of Hope was organized. It’s first name was First English Lutheran Church of Lemond. The following signed the constitution and became charter members of the congregation: John Nelson, Louis Zuelke, Olaf Hanson, Andrew Steenson, William Hanson, D.A. Kruckenberg, L.E. Schustyer and Fred Larson. At first the meetings were held at the Danish Lutheran Church. Its work prospered and the congregation grew. In December, 1920, Pastor A.P. Andersen, who was also pastor at Danish Lutheran in Owatonna, was called to serve the new church.
It was then necessary to find another church home. The building, which had been their church home stood on land opposite the farm owned by Irvin Jensen. It was sold to Clarence Hagen who moved it near New Richland and converted it to a home.
A business meeting was held at the home of John Nelson and it was at this meeting that the decision was made to build a new church in Hope. A building committee was elected, funds were solicited and nearly $1,400 was pledged by members and friends. Pastor Anderson resigned in June, 1921, however the congregation was determined to have a church home and proceeded with the erection of the church on the site where it now stands. It had been decided that the cost of the new church should not exceed $3,000. H.P. Rasmussen loaned the rest of the money to finance the building.
Sharing a pastor
The congregation approached Pontoppidan Church of Lemond to see if the two congregations could be united in a parish served by the same pastor. This was agreed upon, and Pastor O.C. Dahlager, then serving the Lemond congregation was extended a call. Thus began the affiliation with the Lutheran Free Church. Pastor Dahlager began his work with the congregation in Hope in August 1921. Until the new church building was ready, services were held in the hall over Joseph Slezak’s store.
The first service was held in the new church on Christmas Day, 1921. Dedication of the building took place on July 2, 1922. Later the church full basement was finished. The church furniture, purchased by the Ladies Aid, had been purchased in Hartland and brought into Hope on horse-drawn hayracks. An organ was paid for by the Young People’s Society. Total cost of the church was $4,583.70.
Incorporation
The congregation observed its 25th anniversary on Dec. 10, 1944. The church was incorporated on May 27, 1946, and the name became First Lutheran of Hope, Minn. The affiliation with the Lutheran Free Church came to an end in 1963 when the congregation voted to merge with the American Lutheran Church, which meant a change in the order of service, new liturgy and vestments.
Presently
The current pastor at First Lutheran in Hope is Sandy Shankland Miller, who is the daughter of the Dean Shanklands and an OHS grad. Organist is Sandy Brooks. At the time of the church’s 100th anniversary, about 85% of current membership is new within the last 7-8 years. Average worship attendance is 50. The church offers two to three Bible studies every week. Worship services currently include a blend of contemporary and traditional hymns. The church no longer does the standard liturgy, but a Confession and Forgiveness, Prayer of the Day, Offering Prayer and Sending Prayer are always included as part of the worship.
Tomorrow the public is invited to worship at 10:30, burgers and brats lunch from 12:30-2:30. Root beer floats will also be served. Music by the “High 48’s”.
Owatonna Methodist Women to celebrate 50 years in mission
The United Methodist Women are celebrating 150 years of work in missions. The Owatonna Methodist Women will celebrate this milestone of service at tomorrow’s service at 9:00 at the Owatonna United Methodist Church. Refreshments will be served following the service. If you have stories or photos of friends or relatives involved in United Methodist Women, please bring them to share.
Ralph Rogness back home
Ralph Rogness has been moved to Birchwood, 1845 Austin Road in Owatonna. He is in room F-12. His wife, Elaine is at Park Place.
‘Big Boy’ pays a visit this week
A bit of railroad history will arrive in Owatonna this Wednesday, July 17, as the restored Union Pacific “Big Boy:” steam engine makes a stop in Owatonna. The biggest steam engine ever built is touring the country and is on its way to the Twin Cities. Arrival time is scheduled for 10:45 a.m. at the area of Glendale and Riverside on the Union Pacific tracks. The engine will stop for 45 minutes before continuing north. So bring your cameras and your memories of the railroad steam era and enjoy this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I’ll see you there!
Secret Garden Tour tickets
Advance tickets for the Owatonna Arts Center “Secret Garden Tour” to be held July 21 are now on sale at Kottke Jewelers and at the Arts Center. Advance price is $12.00 and $15.00 the day of the tour which will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Did you know?
Did you know that the 15-foot-long table in the performance hall of the Arts Center was formerly used as the Board table at Federated? The 12 chairs appear to have been upholstered to match the tile floor.
The fireplace at the Arts Center was a gift from Harriet Bakehouse. The marble is a gift from Jean Kiley McGregor. The construction of the “chimney”, a gift of time and carpentry skill, came from Bud Blekeberg.
July 4 at Beaver Lake
Although at the expense of not seeing the fireworks in Owatonna, Mary and I spent the 4th at Beaver Lake, where members of the Hale family all gather each year. Kid were there, and grandchildren and even a great granddaughter. What a grand time! July 4th has always been a time for celebration by the cottage owners. The lake was filled with boats, pontoons, and sea-doos all traveling the same way (counter clockwise) due to the small acreage of the lake. It’s fun just to sit and watch and wave to those going by. We all anxiously await the traditional Beaver Lake fireworks display which is comparable to any you will see. Close to 90 minutes of continual fireworks are shot from the southwest shore. It’s a grand show. A regal fireworks show is purchased by a couple of landowners for this purpose. Prior to the 4th, cottage owners around the lake are asked to chip into the “fireworks fund” to ensure that their own private show will take place. It was a grand day at Beaver Lake!
Owatonna Fourth next year
If you enjoyed the fireworks in Owatonna this year, you may want to send a donation to the “Shoot the Works” fireworks fund being conducted by the Early Edition Rotary Club. Funds for next year’s show are collected a year ahead to ensure that a $20,000 show will be seen. Send a check marked “fireworks fund” made out to the Chamber Foundation and send it to the Chamber of Commerce on Hoffman Drive.
Fair notes
Fair time is just around the corner and volunteers are being sought for several venues during fair week. The Muckle Museum is looking for volunteers to be present during open hours. The fair also needs volunteers to help with parking the week of the fair. If you are interested in being a part of the fair as a volunteer, please call the fair office at 451-5305.
If you are interested in working at a food or commercial vendor, you should also contact the fair office. Many vendors need help during the fair and a listing of available workers is kept at the fair office. Vendors will then contact you. You must fill out an application at the fair office or visit the fair website at scff.org.
A bit of Manke history
Manke Sales and Service is now located across from the original location which was about where Sterling Drug is now. For 60 years the Manke brothers ran their service station and retail store at that location that featured everything from lawn mowers and snow blowers to kitchen appliances and television sets.
The Manke complex began in 1946 with a small service station. Fred Manke Sr. started the business and his intent was to include his sons in the operation. Three of the four Manke brothers including Ervin, Ray and Warren joined the business. Fred Jr. stayed on the home farm in Meriden which was home for a time to the Manke sister, Annabelle Wilker.
The Manke service station eventually expanded to the north to allow for a showroom. Several lines of products were added including Marquette, Deep Freeze, Gibson, Amana and Frigidaire appliances and Jacobson, Snapper and Toro mowers and snow blowers. Some of you may not know that Manke’s at one time entered the auto sales business, selling Packard’s and Willy’s Jeeps. For a time Hursh Motors also displayed its Pontiacs in the same showroom. When the Hursh operation outgrew the facility in the mid-fifties, the Mankes built a building to the north to house Hursh motors. Hursh remained at that location until it moved to 18th street in 1970.
Warren Manke was the last surviving brother. I remember interviewing him in 2006. He told me, “We provided a lot of services on that corner for years. We had a complete auto service department that was added behind the original building. For a time we sold Arctic Cat Snowmobiles but that got to be a monumental headache. Snowmobiles weren’t real durable back then. Every Monday morning during winter we’d show up for work and find over a dozen snowmobiles left at our service department for repairs. We finally got out of the snowmobile business.”
It was not unusual to drive into the Manke Service Station and find the Manke brothers all sitting in the office waiting for the next customer and a chance to hash over the news of the day.
Different brands of gas
Manke’s sold four different brands of gasoline over the years. They started with Shell, and over the years they sold Getty, Skelly and finally Texaco. Manke’s was the last service station to provide full service. Gasoline sales included a check of your oil, water, even air in your tires and your windshield was washed. In the later years much of their clientele were elderly folks who had no desire to pump their own gasoline, which was becoming the trend.
Today Harley Manke and his two daughters run the business and you’ll see them at the fair again this year. Harley is always ready to deal, as he has done for years with customers from intown and out of town. As Harley has told me many times, “You don’t get business if all you do is sit on your butt!”
Jottings
The Dave Lambert Band will perform blues this Thursday, July 18 at 7:00 in Central Park. The concert is sponsored by FaMinnesota Music Break, KOWZ and Tone Music.
The Steele County Free Fair Mega-Ride tickets go on sale this Monday, July 15, only at Hy-Vee. Cost is $55.00 and entitles the holder to unlimited rides fair week on the Gold Star Midway.
SCHS Extravaganza
Don’t forget to take in the annual Steele County Historical Society Extravaganza tomorrow afternoon at the Village of Yesteryear and at the History Center…food, entertainment and a look back into Steele County history.
Joke of the week
I’ve often been asked, “What do you old folks do now that you’re retired?” “Well”, I say, “I’m fortunate to have a chemical engineering background and one of the things I enjoy is converting beer, wine and Vodka into urine. I do it every day and I really enjoy it!”