Owatonna resident Iris Johnson named 2019 Red Cross Volunteer of the Year

MINNEAPOLIS — Owatonna resident Iris Johnson was recognized by the Minnesota Region of the American Red Cross as the 2019 Volunteer of the Year. This award is presented to a volunteer who has gone above and beyond to exhibit exceptional involvement and leadership or has proven long-term commitment to the Red Cross mission.
“Iris has a dedicated and empathetic personality that comforts for people in need,” reflects her nominator, Kris Ihrke. “Her kindness, compassion and leadership over the past year as a Red Cross volunteer sets Iris apart and she has positively impacted countless lives.”
Regional Executive Director Phil Hansen shared, “People of all ages and backgrounds, abilities and experiences and blood types choose to connect to their community and country through the Red Cross. We’re incredibly grateful for our volunteers like Iris who share their time to serve others, embodying our mission to prevent and alleviate human suffering.”
Every year, the Red Cross recognizes remarkable volunteers from across the Minnesota Region in 10 categories, including; Rookie of the Year, Behind the Scenes, Distinguished Leader, Outreach, Costumer Service, Outstanding Youth, and Volunteer of the Year.
The American Red Cross Regional Volunteer Recognition and Annual Meeting was held on June 25, 2019 at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum. The event celebrated the accomplishments of volunteers, welcomed new board members and shared information about the Red Cross role in International Humanitarian Law.
The mission and vital role of the Red Cross in communities would not be possible without dedicated volunteers, much like Iris Johnson, who together carry out 90 percent of the humanitarian work of the Red Cross. You too can make a difference. For more information visit redcross.org to learn how you can volunteer in your community.