OWATONNA — Entry forms are now available for the Owatonna People’s Press Amateur Talent Show held at the Steele County Free Fair on Sunday, Aug. 18 at 2 p.m. Forms are available on the fair website; scff.org, at the fair office and at the Owatonna People’s Press. All entrants must be from Steele County.
There are three divisions of competition: pre-teen (12 and under), teen (13-18) and open (any age). Winners in each division will receive $75 cash and a chance to compete at the Minnesota State Fair. The second place winner will receive $25 cash and be eligible, if the first place winner is unable to attend, to perform at the Minnesota State Fair.
This year’s talent show will be held at the Elmer Reseland stage in KRFO Town Square.