Cooked cabbage? Why? Well, I had to eat it with parental threats. However, there always seemed to be some left over and here Mom created something to entice her boys to indulge in left over cooked cabbage.
Years later, Mom confessed she created this dish as an easier alternative to the "clean your plate or..." threat. The result was so good we often asked for cooked cabbage knowing some would be left.
2 cups cabbage, cooked, rinsed, sliced, drained
1 tablespoon onion, thinly sliced
1/4 cup cider vinegar
1 tablespoon salt
2 teaspoons black pepper
1 tablespoon sugar
In a sauce pan, mix the onion, vinegar, salt, pepper and sugar. Bring to a simmer, stirring until it reaches a syrup consistency. Add the cabbage and stir gently.
Remove from the heat and refrigerate.
This simple concoction is great on hot dogs or hamburgers.