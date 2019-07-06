Cooked cabbage? Why? Well, I had to eat it with parental threats. However, there always seemed to be some left over and here Mom created something to entice her boys to indulge in left over cooked cabbage. 

Years later, Mom confessed she created this dish as an easier alternative to the "clean your plate or..." threat. The result was so good we often asked for cooked cabbage knowing some would be left.

2 cups cabbage, cooked, rinsed, sliced, drained

1 tablespoon onion, thinly sliced

1/4 cup cider vinegar

1 tablespoon salt

2 teaspoons black pepper

1 tablespoon sugar

In a sauce pan, mix the onion, vinegar, salt, pepper and sugar. Bring to a simmer, stirring until it reaches a syrup consistency. Add the cabbage and stir gently. 

Remove from the heat and refrigerate.

This simple concoction is great on hot dogs or hamburgers. 

H. Peter Baxter of Owatonna has been cooking, baking and frying for various breakfasts brunches and dinners for many years. He writes: “During the past dozen years I have prepared and served over 400 meals for churches and special events from 18 to 120 persons. Further. I devoted two years as chef for the Hidden Creek Golf Club, and eight years as baker for the defunct Custom Coffee.

“In years past I have attended numerous cooking classes including the six week American Heat Association cooking school and years of the Kayler seminars. In the late ‘90s we published our cookbook ... The North Forum Cookbook. A few years ago I was certified by the Minnesota Department of Health as a Safe Food Handling Manager.

