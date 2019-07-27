Since 1985, America has celebrated July as Park and Recreation Month. A program of the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA), the goal is to raise awareness of the vital impact that parks and recreation has on communities across the U.S.
This year’s theme is ‘Game On!’ All month long, we’ve been celebrating the fun and games that Parks and Recreation offers to our residents. Although we are nearing the end of July, that doesn’t mean the celebration should end. I invite you to get your ‘Game On’ all year long as we offer plenty of opportunities to keep you involved, active and engaged in the community. Get your ‘Game On’ at our programs and activities – there is something for everyone to enjoy, as a participant, spectator or volunteer. Get your ‘Game On’ at our events as we continue offering community favorites, such as Trick or Treat Trail and Weekend Out, and as we strive to provide new events each season. Get your ‘Game On’ at our facilities, parks and trails to see why Owatonna stands out as an amazing community in which to live.
Regularly check the Owatonna Parks and Recreation’s website (ci.owatonna.mn.us/parksrecreation), Facebook page, quarterly brochures, newspaper articles, flyers and many other resources used to keep you informed so you can continue getting your ‘Game On’ as the Parks and Recreation Department challenges itself every day to adhere to the mission statement of “providing a diverse system of green spaces, trails, facilities, programs and services to enhance the quality of life for the community.”
Lake Kohlmier – New Opportunity for Summer 2019
Looking for a new way to get your ‘Game On’ this summer? You don’t want to miss out on the exciting opportunity available to the community at Lake Kohlmier! The beach house is open and staffed to rent various water and trail recreational equipment, as well as offers an assortment of basic concessions items. The beach house is open daily through Labor, Monday-Friday from 1-6 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday from noon -7 p.m.
Rental Equipment Basic Q&A
What type of equipment can I rent?
Trail Equipment includes tandem bikes, tag-a-long bikes and electric assist trikes. Helmets and safety vests are included with the rentals. Water Equipment includes canoes, double and single kayaks, HydroBikes, paddle boats and paddle boards. Lifejackets and paddles are included with the rental.
How much will it cost me to rent the equipment?
All equipment is only $5 per hour to rent. Punch cards are also available at 10 punches for $40 or 20 punches for $70. Each punch is equivalent to a 1 hour rental. Adult Leisure Pursuits members can check-out the Electric Assist Trikes for free as part of their membership.
How do I make a reservation?
It’s simple: stop in or call the beach house (774-7372) during normal business hours on the day you would like to reserve the equipment and you can be added to the schedule as time slots are available.
The Lake Kohlmier beach house is located at 1295 Kohlmier on the southwest side of Owatonna. The lake side trail is connected to Kaplan’s Woods Parkway, which is connected to the recently developed 18th Street Trail and other segments of the city’s scenic trail system, extending as far north as River Springs Water Park. You can find out more information on the Lake Kohlmier opportunities and our trail system by checking out the Parks and Recreation website at ci.owatonna.mn.us/parkrecreation, becoming a Fan of the Owatonna Parks & Recreation Facebook page or by calling the Parks and Recreation office at 507-444-4321.
Owatonna park passport
A favorite among many, the Owatonna Park Passport Program is a perfect opportunity to get your ‘Game On’ enjoying one of the many parks and miles of trails available to our community. This is a simple 4 week program that allows you to participate at your convenience. Here’s how it works:
• Get your passport: Available in the fall brochure, on the Park & Rec Website (www.ci.owatonna.mn.us/parksrecreation) or at the Parks & Rec office.
• Visit the parks listed and find the hidden password. Parks will have a small sign mounted to a post along the trail. The signs are approximately 2’-4’ from the ground. Each sign has a word on the back. This year all signs will be up an entire month, from Sept. 6 through Oct. 7.
• Reveal the phrase! Write the hidden password for each park/trail in the appropriate box to reveal the message. Turn in your completed passport by Oct. 14.
• Enjoy your time in the parks! The ten Passport Parks and Trails are Mineral Springs Park, Leo Rudolph Nature Reserve, Dartts Park, Buxton Trail, North Straight River Parkway, Kaplan’s Woods Trail, 18th Street Trail, Manthey Park, Muckle Trail and Kaplan’s Woods Parkway. A completed passport equals 11 miles of trail walking.
Upgrades at West Hills Tennis & Fitness Center
Have you visited the Tennis and Fitness Center lately? If not, stop by and get your ‘Game On’ with your next workout or tennis match. Here are a couple exciting updates you may have missed over the past several months and a couple things yet to come….
• Thanks to the contributions of many personal and business donors, the tennis lobby received a major make-over at the end of 2018, opening up the lobby area and allowing for a more social atmosphere.
• In a couple weeks, the six indoor tennis courts will be resurfaced and new court divider curtains will be installed.
• The Owatonna Tennis Association is currently working toward installing new storage cubbies inside the Tennis Center. Anticipate seeing this project completed sometime early Fall.
• The weight room received a fresh look recently with a new paint job. Look forward to seeing this painting project continue throughout the fitness area rooms and hallways.
The Tennis and Fitness center is open year round. The tennis courts are open for lessons, leagues, drills and drop in play. The fitness center includes a pool, basketball court, sauna, track and weight/cardio equipment. Either area is available to both member and day pass users/guests.
Upcoming adult trips Aug. through Oct.
Contact West Hills Social Commons for information and to register.
• Treasure Island Resort & Casino Trip – Aug. 21 (departing West Hills Social Commons at 9 a.m.)
• Minnesota Twins vs Detroit Tigers: Saturday, Aug. 24 (departing West Hills Social Commons at 4 p.m.)
• Minnesota Harvest Apple Orchard and World’s Largest Candy Store – Sept.10 (departing West Hills Social Commons at 10:45 a.m.)
• The Looney Lutherans in Young(ish) at Heart – Sept. 18 (departing West Hills Social Commons at 10 a.m.)
• Padleford River Boat Cruise – Sept. 25 (departing West Hills Social Commons at 10 a.m.)
• Day Trippers: Bermuda Avenue Triangle – Sept. 26 (departing West Hills Social Commons at 10:45 a.m.)
• Mystery Trip – Oct. 9 (departing West Hills Social Commons at 8:15 a.m.)
Upcoming River Springs Water Park Weekend Specials
• July 28 – Mother’s Day Special: Mom’s get in free with paid child.
• Aug. 4 – Family Day Special: All day cost is $4.50 per person or $21 per family up to 6 people, each additional family members is only $3.50.
• Aug. 11 – Pre Fair Special: $3.50 admission for everyone, all day.
• Aug. 18 – Super Splash Special: $2.50 admission for everyone, all day.
Parks and Recreation tid-bits
Parks and Recreation is Hiring
The Parks and Recreation Department is now hiring in the following areas:
• Tennis & Fitness Center – Guest Services
To see the full list of available positions and to apply, visit the City of Owatonna’s website and click on the Employment icon.
Owatonna Soccer Association Registration
The Owatonna Soccer Association (OSA) is now having registration for traveling teams for the MYSA Fall league. Boys and girls born in 2011 (U9) through those born in 2005 (U15) are eligible. OSA requires that all registrations be done online except for those individuals requesting scholarships. All online registrations need to be completed by Aug. 1, 2019 by going to owatonnasoccer.org. In person registration will take place on Monday, July 29 from 5–7 p.m. at the Lincoln School soccer pavilion. You will only need to attend if you would like to confirm what jersey size to order or you are applying for a scholarship. All scholarship registrations need to be completed at this in person registration session or by bringing the scholarship application to the Walbran & Furness Law Office at 140 East Main Street by Aug. 1 at 5 p.m. If you have any question contact Amanda Simon at (507)676-2486. Thanks you , Dave Furness (507)456-6889